Mani Bungalow / SEZA Architects & Interior Designers

Mani Bungalow / SEZA Architects & Interior Designers

© Dinesh Mehta

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mathura, India
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2322
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dinesh Mehta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hansgrohe, Villeroy & Boch, Adobe, Blum India Pvt. Ltd., Crestron (Home Automation), Durall Systems India (P) Ltd, Flos (Indoor lighting), Hafele india Pvt. Ltd., Iguzzini (outdoor lighting), Schueco India Pvt Ltd, Siemens India Pvt. Ltd., Simpolo Vitrified Pvt. Ltd.
  • Lead Architects: Seema Puri Mullan, Zarir Mullan
  • Design Team: Seema Puri, Zarir Mullan, Makrand Kalambe, Oswin Mascarenhas, Abhijit Hingankar, Siddhesh Aroskar
  • Construction : Tavase and Associates
  • Landscape : Oasis Designs
  • Mep Consultants: Techno Group
  • Collaborators: Firefly, LSI, Bhavik Arts
More Specs Less Specs
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. Lines are the basis of any structure and to keep the purity of form intact we decided to use a play of lines for the design, Starting in two dimension and then continuing to use it to create a strong visual language in the third dimension too, therefore when first you see the bungalow your mind registers a series of lines, some thin, some thick, some horizontal some vertical. This property in Mathura in North India is a vacation home for the client and his family and, is meant for enjoying some quality time together. The plot has some beautiful trees which we wanted to pretty much build the house around.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

On entering one sees the house through the leaves of the tree located in the front and then when one approaches closer there’s another tree that the porch is designed around. This makes the entry experience so much more meaningful. The tree starts at the entrance and then pushes out through the large deck between the bedrooms above. The tropical climate drove the design; therefore all the rooms were arranged in a manner to allow for through ventilation, each opening onto large covered decks which were further protected at the end by wood profiles. The plan thus formed a small front court which a water body and a large more private rear court onto which the rooms opened.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section B
Section B
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The rhythmic play of these wood profiles also becomes the design language of the structure. The resultant design is a fusion of traditional concepts with a contemporary flavor. The architecture is such that the spaces seem to merge into one another and you can see right through the front lawn to the rear from the same spot. All the public areas are at the lower level while the private bedrooms are above. All the rooms create a narrative with their design. The family lounge opens out to the water body in the front, and simultaneously connects with the rear court too, giving it some beautiful vistas. The theatre too opens out to a deck which ends near the water body.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The volume of each upper floor is set back from the lower to create terraces for the upper rooms. We used a system of double walling with a 50 mm air gap to provide insulation and therefore reduce the heat transfer within. Sit outs are positioned strategically so that you feel you are protected by the built form as well as enjoying your connect with nature. The balance between built spaces and open spaces provides sufficient natural lighting and the east west orientation of most windows provides through ventilation in the whole house. The whole project revolves around this dilution of the boundaries between interior and exterior, creating an intense spatial dynamics.

© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

