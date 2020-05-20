Enter Now in RTF’s Architecture, Construction & Design Awards 2020

Save this picture! Architecture, Construction & Design Awards 2020. Image Courtesy of Rethinking The Future

In its 9th consecutive year, with the launch of Architecture, Construction, and Design Awards 2020, Rethinking The Future (RTF) is inviting architects and designers to submit their projects under the various building, interior, and product categories. RTF now offers even more opportunities for encouraging accomplished and up-and-coming design minds. Rethinking the Future has been a leading organization committed to recognizing and acknowledging innovative and future-sensitive designs worldwide. RTF celebrates and shares its knowledge base through a plethora of awards, events, and academic dialogues in the field of Architecture & Design.

“The idea of Rethinking the Future has always been to bring future sensitive architecture and design and popularize every aspect of it without any prejudices and thus the awards, too, portray their divergence through the varied categories,” describes Ar. Vikas Pawar, CEO and Founder of Rethinking the Future

Previous Winners

With participation from more than 60 countries, RTF witnessed an unprecedented interest in Architecture Awards last year. Some firms that have participated in RTF Awards include Bjarke Ingels Group, Dialog, Perkins Eastman, Page, RTKL, AHR, Aecom, Henning Larsen, CAZA, DLR Group, Behnisch Architekten, UNstudio, HOK, Gensler, HKA, LMN Architects, LAN Architecture, WOW Architects, EYP Inc., Line and Space LLC, IDOM UK Ltd, Sanjay Puri Architects, Christopher Charles Benninger Architects and many more. The Rethinking The Future Award brings eminence to Winning Projects.

60+ Categories | 180+ Awards

ACD Awards are spread across six broad Categories including Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design, Urban Design, Product Design, and Construction. With over 60 subcategories including residential, commercial, hospitality, and interior design for Architects, the award also aims to facilitate designers across scales and mediums, such as lifestyle accessories, interior design elements, and temporary structures. In addition to Winners in each category, RTF also acknowledges a runner-up and second runner-up, along with possible Honorable Mentions at the jury's discretion. If you wish to enter your work in the 2020 competition, the code RTFARCHDAILY15 will get you a discount on the fee.

Global Reach

Winners of ACD Awards are widely published across various media channels worldwide. For each category, Rethinking The Future creates a newsletter to be sent to interested parties: design editors, curators, architects, designers, journalists, academics, marketers, reporters, editors, blog owners, columnists, product managers and developers, and companies relevant to the particular categories. The publicity gives a chance for Winners' unique designs to gain global exposure.

Eminent Jury Panel

Entries are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, esteemed professionals, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and experienced entrepreneurs who devote great care and attention to details while assessing each entry. With eminent names like Angela Lee (Asia Pacific Managing Director, HKS Architects, Singapore), Chiu Kuo Wei (Director, Regenerative Earth and Anthropocene Design, Assistant Professor, PhDTunghai University, Taiwan), Eric Gannon (Studio Director, Principal, Gensler, Chicago, USA), and Carmelo Zappulla (Owner, External Reference Architects, Barcelona, Spain) included on the jury in previous years, Rethinking the Future has consistently attracted professionals and city-makers and will soon announce the members of the panel for the Architecture Construction & Design Awards 2020.