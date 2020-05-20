KE House / NK Arquitetura

+ 25

Houses • Uberaba, Brazil Architects: NK Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3229 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baden Banho , Docol , Inove , Kholer , Oslo Design , Puppi Ceramiche , Sofa , Urban Arts

Lead Architects: Nicolle, Katherine

Text description provided by the architects. The KE residential project is the impression of the client's' personality in architecture. A cosmopolitan couple who likes to receive friends and at the same time enjoy the comfort of the house next to their dogs, Cocada and Banana.

The house is in a closed condominium in Curitiba, the lot had its maximum constructive potential used to be able to fulfill the scope requested by the couple. The basement houses the garage and services and thus frees the ground floor for the integrated social area that crosses from the front to the back of the land, providing good views as well as cross ventilation. The upper floor is intended for the private area and going up another floor there is the surprise of a barbecue space with a large outdoor terrace, intended for parties and enjoying the view of the forest.

The aesthetics are well marked by straight lines and the projection of the upper floor protects the entrance and increases the privacy of the master suite. The inner palette brings the contemporary of gray with the nature and warmth of wood.