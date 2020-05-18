London Design Biennale Postponed to 2021

Save this picture! Courtesy of London Design Biennale

The 2020 London Design Biennale has officially been postponed until 2021. Established in 2016 by Sir John Sorrell CBE and Ben Evans CBE, London Design Biennale promotes international collaboration and the global role of design. The third edition of London Design Biennale, will now take place in June 2021, curated by Artistic Director Es Devlin.

As the London Design Biennale stated, "The countries, cities and territories in our international network are core to our mission. Keeping our visitors and designers safe remains our priority and given the current international travel restrictions and potential quarantine requirements, we are postponing the 2020 Biennale exhibition to 2021. The third edition will now take place in June 2021, still at Somerset House, London." London Design Biennale is also creating a new strategic initiative with Chatham House Royal Institute of International Affairs to provide a platform for the international design community to collaborate and exchange radical ideas. Further details of this unique and major partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

Taking over the entirety of Somerset House, participants will respond to the theme, Resonance, which considers the ripple effect of ground-breaking design concepts on the way we live, and the choices we make.

News via London Design Biennale