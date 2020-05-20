World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Oller Caracas House / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Oller Caracas House / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Save this project
Oller Caracas House / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos © Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos © Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos © Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos + 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Recreo, Chile
  • Lead Architects: María Dolores Yáñez Jaramillo, Pablo Esteban Hormazábal Anavalón
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the corner of Oller and Caracas streets in the Recreo neighborhood in Viña del Mar, and was one of the Outstanding Works of the XXI Chilean Architecture and Urbanism Biennial, under the premise of the “everyday".

Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

This commission came from a family member looking to buy an apartment, to whom we offered, using the same budget, to find a piece of land and design a home, not abandoning them during construction and maintaining our mutual affection. In their words: “Up until then we had only seen real estate offers, it was not an option to build something because we did not know with whom we could do it, then Dolores and Pablo came with the idea to recover some old construction or to buy some land and build from scratch. Although it was going to take longer, we liked to have their guidance and the fact that nothing was ruled out”.

Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

With this level of trust, the immediacy of buying a new apartment was ruled out and we began working together for two and a half years, and effectively, nothing was ruled out, resulting in the Oller Caracas House, a solution amongst many others to this family’s need for a home.

The dialogue between the house's facade and the neighborhood is forced by the chamfered corner and a precarious border wall that was not demolished, on which the house is suspended, a gesture that was repeated internally, where the hermetic quality of the façade is in opposition to the rooms with large windows.

Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Foundations, floors and flooring under some furniture are exposed concrete; walls, partitions and ceilings are SIP panels, with tin on the outside and wood inside; doors and windows are metalwork. Everything as it is, which demands the art of good construction, since we couldn’t apply makeup after it was finished.

Due to the closeness we had with the owners the program was clear, but at the same time we suggested new uses, and so the house includes a patio, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a common space for rest, meals and cooking, which is crowned with an elevated study into the remarkable ceiling, which strictly speaking is a very tight floor plan that gains air in its elevation.

Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Although the budget was limited, there was no imposition of austerity, but rather we addressed decisions on materials and construction techniques, avoiding negative connotations that could scare off potential builders, which in Chile, for this scale of investment, usually consider architecture as part of their services.

Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Thus, the Oller Caracas House has a dialogue with a common everyday life that becomes extraordinary in the inevitable exercise of imagining what that day-to-day would have been like if they had chosen to buy an apartment, an opportunity that was opened up by architecture in the quest for an alternative.

Save this picture!
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
© Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Chile
Cite: "Oller Caracas House / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos" [Casa Oller Caracas / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos] 20 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939850/oller-caracas-house-yanez-hormazabal-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream