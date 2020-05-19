World
Warehouse in Ageo / Arii Irie Architects

Warehouse in Ageo / Arii Irie Architects

© Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura + 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Warehouse, Office Buildings
Ageo, Japan
  • Architects: Arii Irie Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  483
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kai Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toli, YKK AP, Osmo, Tachikawa
  • Architect: Atsuo Arii, Kako Irie, Arii Irie Architects
  • Structural Design: Hideyuki Hagiuda, Sachiko Kominami, KAP
  • Mep: Hiroshi Sako, Architectural Energy Research Institute
  • Lighting Design: Atsushi Sugio, Sugio Lighting Design Office
  • Contractor: Siguma-kensetsu
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a suburban context along a highway connecting Tokyo and Gunma, the project is a warehouse/office for a trading company that deals with machinery parts. A simple timber construction gable shaped roof with a cantilevering truss for the platform was chosen as a logical and economical solution for the organization of space.

© Kai Nakamura
Section
Section
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

The warehouse is positioned on the first floor with adequate floor height in the front for forklifts, and the office is placed in the rear of the second floor for protection from the roadway noise. Free standing columns divide the plan into two, with knee braces symmetrical to the gable segmenting the beams into standard lumber lengths. The diamond shaped space created by the knee brace is utilized as an environmental filter for the building.

© Kai Nakamura

Natural light penetrates above through the full length skylight while a tent suspended below diffuses the light and reflects it to the ceiling. The heat of the sunlight is sent to the floor by pair of air ducts in the winter and exhausted by fans on the gable end in the summer. The diamond shaped void hovers above the warehouse and office, seemingly as an autonomous space by its strong geometry, while providing a sense of comfort for the workers.

© Kai Nakamura

Cite: "Warehouse in Ageo / Arii Irie Architects" 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939845/warehouse-in-ageo-arii-irie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

