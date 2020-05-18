La Biennale di Venezia Postponed till 2021

La Biennale di Venezia has just announced that the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – How will we live together? – curated by Hashim Sarkis, will be postponed once more, and will be held from May 22nd to November 21st, 2021.

Set to take place in Venice from August 29th through November 29th, 2020, the Venice Biennale 2020 has declared a one-year postponement. Lasting 6 months, it will be held from May 22nd to November 21st, 2021, due to the current complex worldwide situation. In consequence, the 59th International Art Exhibition, curated by Cecilia Alemani, planned initially for 2021 will have its dates altered. Postponed till 2022, the event will take place from April 23rd to November 27th.

After consulting with the Curator Hashim Sarkis, President Roberto Cicutto announced the news stating that “the last few days have clarified the real state of the situation we are all facing. With the utmost respect for the work done by all of us, the investments made by the participants, and considering the difficulties that all countries, institutions, universities, architectural studios have met together with the uncertainty of the shipments, personal travel restraints and Covid-19 protective measures that are being and were be adopted, we have decided to listen to those, the majority, who requested that the Biennale di Architettura be postponed”.

Curator Hashim Sarkis commented on the situation and said: “I am deeply moved by the perseverance of all the participants during the last three months. I hope that the new opening date will allow them first to catch their breath, and then to complete their work with the time and vigor it truly deserves. We did not plan it this way. Neither the question I asked “How will we live together?” nor the wealth of ways in response to it, were meant to address the crisis they are living, but here we are. We are in some ways fortunate because we are well equipped to absorb the immediate and longer-term implications of the crisis into the 17th Biennale. The theme does also provide us with the possibility to respond to the pandemic in its immediacy. This is why we will return to Venice in the coming months for a series of activities devoted to the Architecture.”

