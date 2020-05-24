World
Chongqing BIK Kindergarten / F.O.G. Architecture

Chongqing BIK Kindergarten / F.O.G. Architecture
Reception: office and public spaces are positioned on different heights. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Reception: office and public spaces are positioned on different heights. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Reception: a host space for children and parents. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography The Little Theatre and the Parent-kid Space. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography Children's Hall: pocket spaces are created by the colorful folded wall features. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography The Red classroom. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Kindergarten, Interiors Architecture
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: F.O.G. Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  InSpace Architcture Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Classo, DEFRONT, Monarch, Paco, ZaoZuo
  • Architect In Charge: Di Zhan, Yu Zheng
  • Design Team: Aijie Xiong, Yuyu He, Hanwen Zhang, Sen Xu
  • Client: BIK Chongqing
  • Engineering: Xinyu Cai
  • Landscape: F.O.G. Architcture
  • Contractor: Chongqing Yuanjiang Decoration, Impression MEP
Reception: a host space for children and parents. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The site was an abandoned primary school, located in Jiangbei District, Chongqing, surrounded by a vast residential community. F.O.G. was commissioned to transform it into a contemporary kindergarten, to revitalize the educational space within the community.

The Little Theatre and the Parent-kid Space. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
The kindergarten accommodates nearly 6000sqm of space within its 5-storey structure. The classrooms spread from the 2nd floor to the 4th floor, which is sandwiched by the indoor playgrounds on both ground floor and the top floor. Located on the ground level are areas dedicated to parent-kid interaction, which includes the Parental Reception, the Little Theatre and the Children’s Hall, while, on the top floor, the spaces are designed for food, games, and music.

The Little Theatre and the Parent-kid Space. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Space with no hard boundary
“The grand living room”, located on the ground floor, is the central public space of the campus, where the visitors, pupils, parents and staff are able to gather and interact. The space can act as a multi-purpose indoor playground, as well as an events hall. In order to maximize the potential for flexibility, the space is subdivided via manipulating ceilings and wall features, avoiding fixed partitions and doors. A series of pocket spaces are formed within the folds of the walls inclosing the Children's Hall, allowing for these to be visually connect to the centre of the room.

Children’s Hall: pocket spaces are created by the colorful folded wall features. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
The Red classroom. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
All spaces are educational
Children acquire knowledge, social skills and emotional intelligence through playing. As a place for playful learning a Kindergarten should provide the children with possibilities of connection, communication and interaction - where they can learn from both their educators and their peers. The corridors that connect the different study areas thus become informal learning spaces themselves, where the rounded corners and folding walls encourage exploration and playfulness in a safe and supportive environment. 

The Red classroom. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Learning Space – 3rd Floor Corridor. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Children’s Space is for the Children
Toilets, the private zones of the children, are designed with only 2-metre clear height, to provide a cozy and intimate space feeling for the children. Basins are also custom circular designs to allow children to gather while hand washing and giggle along together while the water runs.

Learning Space – 2nd Floor Corridor. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Classrooms as teaching aids
The classrooms offer a series of learning environments that use the simplicity of materiality and colour to provide functional spaces for the everyday educational and leisurely activities. Every classroom is designed with entrance lobby and washing area to provide for a home-like setting.

Learning Space – 4th Floor Corridor. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography
Project location

Address: No. 4 Zijin Road, Huangnibang, Yubei, Chongqing, China

F.O.G. Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Interiors Architecture China
Cite: "Chongqing BIK Kindergarten / F.O.G. Architecture" 24 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939773/chongqing-bik-kindergarten-fog-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

Reception: office and public spaces are positioned on different heights. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

