World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Pati Blau House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Pati Blau House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Save this project
Pati Blau House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo + 44

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Valencia, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Diego Opazo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gandia Blasco, Geberit, JUNG, Roca, Tres, Cristalería Berol, Césped La Plana, Electricitat López Palau, Enrique Ferer Lighting, Fuster Alonso, Matiz Concept, Mobisa Martinez Medina, Proinbal, Thasos, Utival
  • Lead Architects: Fran Silvestre, María Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Fran Ayala
  • Interior Design: Alfaro Hofmann
  • Technical Architect: Enrique Alario
  • Collaborators: Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Sevak Asatrián, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Paz Garcia-España, Ángel Pérez, Juan Fernandez, Pau Ricós, Andrea Baldo, Blanca Larraz, Carlos Lucas, Miguel Massa, Paloma Feng, Ricardo Candela
  • Structure: Windmill
  • M Arch Architecture And Design: Pablo Larroulet, Gino Brollo, Angelo Brollo
  • Collaborator Engineer: Jorge Puig
  • Industrial Design: Alicia Simón
  • Financial Manager: Ana de Pablo
  • Comunication: Sara Atienza
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. It was in the Muslim era when the so-called farmhouses were concentrating the population of the Ribera Alta, although some of these settlements had an Iberian origin. Over time these population centers have become places connected to the big city in a simple way and with an enviable quality of life. With all the good that the proximity of a large city offers and all the advantages of living connected to the territory and its culture.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The project emerges as an interpretation of this typology. The delicious bankruptcies of the plot are regularized with the servants of the facilities, a gymnasium and storage pieces, drawing the outline of a regular patio. In this way it is possible to understand the ground floor as a continuum with the garden and the pool from where you can enjoy the favorable climate in this population. On the upper floor the private areas are arranged, separating from the lower level of the house and looking for a fenestration system as opaque as possible to maintain privacy. The facade had to be continuous to give a coherent reading to the urban front, the garage part helps to solve this question. Always fascinated by the point of coincidence on the Alejandro de la Sota façade in Tarragona or countless projects in the work of Aires Mateus, the elevation is resolved with two holes joined at one point, maintaining the height references of the only lateral façade. currently built.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
Transversal section
Transversal section
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

We like to think of this house rooted in its immediate surroundings as are the traditional farmhouses and open to the powerful blue shade of the sky in this area.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Pati Blau House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" [Casa Pati Blau / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos] 24 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939770/pati-blau-house-fran-silvestre-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream