The Use of Prefabrication in 6 Emergency Projects Around the World

Save this picture! Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image: © Jaime Navarro Soto

Emergencies include a variety of contemporary scenarios ranging from natural disasters to extreme poverty or isolation due to social and political conflicts. In all cases, the disruption of normality and the requirement of basic needs for maintaining a decent quality of life become the basis for finding quick and efficient alternatives to respond to this type of urgency.

+ 7

Therefore, architecture serves as an articulator for each case's specific needs by planning the means to ensure the viability of constructions that are often submitted to unfavorable conditions or deadlines that are impossible to extend. So, resorting to strategies such as prefabrication can provide an efficient and optimized alternative for this type of demand, serving the most diverse architectural programs. Besides efficiency, prefabrication often allows us to replicate building models and to better reach vulnerable locations that are lacking in infrastructure. Here, we have gathered a series of projects with various programs that apply this strategy amidst contexts of emergency.

Save this picture! Tapebicua prototype (Virasoro). Image Courtesy of CAUH

Save this picture! Floating Emergency Structure in Istanbul / SO?. Image: © SO?

Save this picture! Maidan Tent / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone and Leo Bettini Oberkalmsteiner. Image: © Filippo Bolognese

Save this picture! Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image: © Jaime Navarro Soto

Save this picture! Emergency Housing for Single Mothers / 4L ARQ. Image: Courtesy of 4L ARQ