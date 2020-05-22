World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Use of Prefabrication in 6 Emergency Projects Around the World

The Use of Prefabrication in 6 Emergency Projects Around the World

Save this article
The Use of Prefabrication in 6 Emergency Projects Around the World
Save this picture!
Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image: © Jaime Navarro Soto
Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image: © Jaime Navarro Soto
  • Written by | Translated by Tarsila Duduch

Emergencies include a variety of contemporary scenarios ranging from natural disasters to extreme poverty or isolation due to social and political conflicts. In all cases, the disruption of normality and the requirement of basic needs for maintaining a decent quality of life become the basis for finding quick and efficient alternatives to respond to this type of urgency.

Social Housing Production: Exercise I / Inhabitants of Tepetzintan + Comunal Architecture Workshop. Image: © Onnis Luque Maidan Tent / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone and Leo Bettini Oberkalmsteiner. Image: © Filippo Bolognese Floating Emergency Structure in Istanbul / SO?. Image: © SO? Emergency Housing for Single Mothers / 4L ARQ. Image: Courtesy of 4L ARQ + 7

Therefore, architecture serves as an articulator for each case's specific needs by planning the means to ensure the viability of constructions that are often submitted to unfavorable conditions or deadlines that are impossible to extend. So, resorting to strategies such as prefabrication can provide an efficient and optimized alternative for this type of demand, serving the most diverse architectural programs. Besides efficiency, prefabrication often allows us to replicate building models and to better reach vulnerable locations that are lacking in infrastructure. Here, we have gathered a series of projects with various programs that apply this strategy amidst contexts of emergency.

Prototypes of single-family homes / CAUH

Save this picture!
Tapebicua prototype (Virasoro). Image Courtesy of CAUH
Tapebicua prototype (Virasoro). Image Courtesy of CAUH

Floating Emergency Structure in Istanbul / SO?

Save this picture!
Floating Emergency Structure in Istanbul / SO?. Image: © SO?
Floating Emergency Structure in Istanbul / SO?. Image: © SO?

Maidan Tent / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone and Leo Bettini Oberkalmsteiner

Save this picture!
Maidan Tent / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone and Leo Bettini Oberkalmsteiner. Image: © Filippo Bolognese
Maidan Tent / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone and Leo Bettini Oberkalmsteiner. Image: © Filippo Bolognese

Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture

Save this picture!
Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image: © Jaime Navarro Soto
Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image: © Jaime Navarro Soto

Emergency Housing for Single Mothers / 4L ARQ

Save this picture!
Emergency Housing for Single Mothers / 4L ARQ. Image: Courtesy of 4L ARQ
Emergency Housing for Single Mothers / 4L ARQ. Image: Courtesy of 4L ARQ

Social Housing Production: Exercise I / Inhabitants of Tepetzintan + Comunal Architecture Workshop

Save this picture!
Social Housing Production: Exercise I / Inhabitants of Tepetzintan + Comunal Architecture Workshop. Image: © Onnis Luque
Social Housing Production: Exercise I / Inhabitants of Tepetzintan + Comunal Architecture Workshop. Image: © Onnis Luque

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Julia Brant
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "The Use of Prefabrication in 6 Emergency Projects Around the World" [O uso da pré-fabricação em 6 projetos emergenciais ao redor do mundo] 22 May 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939754/the-use-of-prefabrication-in-6-emergency-projects-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream