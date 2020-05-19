World
The Eastbourne Residential Complex / Bates Smart

The Eastbourne Residential Complex / Bates Smart

© Peter Clarke © Sean Fennessy

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
East Melbourne, Australia
  • Lead Architects: Bates Smart
  • Clients: Mirvac
  • Landscape: Oculus & Barber Design
  • Acoustic Consultant: Marshall Day
  • Civil Consultant: Cardno Victoria Pty Ltd
  • Services Consultant: Umow Lai & Associates & Simpson Kotzman
  • Construction Manager: Mirvac Construction
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. The residential development, The Eastbourne, designed for Mirvac in association with Freemasons Victoria, delivers a new luxurious, inner-city sanctuary address.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Situated on the site of the former Dallas Brooks Hall and opposite the Fitzroy Gardens, the 14-level development offers 245 apartments, ranging from one-to-seven bedrooms.

© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

In honouring the site’s unique history and connection with Freemasonry, stone detailing is used as a signature feature throughout, imbuing a sense of craftmanship, quality and refinement. Freemasons Victoria maintains an association with the site and occupy a purpose-built Masonic facility on the corner of Victoria Parade and Eades Street.

© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

The building capitalises on the location and close proximity to the Fitzroy Gardens. Large and impressive terraces provide residents with a visual connection to the parklands, but also help to emphasise the building’s design language as a series of floating horizontal planes.

© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Exceptional residential amenity including: a luxurious pool, spa and steam room; gymnasium; yoga room; private lounges with fire places; wine cellar; a bookable dining room and kitchen and theatre room, is more akin to a 6-star hotel, than traditional apartment building. Sustainability was also at the forefront, with consideration given to everything from construction materials to lighting efficiency and home automation, creating a healthy environment for residents.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Cite: "The Eastbourne Residential Complex / Bates Smart" 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939749/the-eastbourne-residential-complex-bates-smart/> ISSN 0719-8884

