Suzdal Estate House / FORM Bureau

Lead Architects: Alina Yaroshenko, Konstantin Bichurin

Design Team: Olga Treivas, Vera Odyn, Polina Nenasheva, Idrees Suliman, Mikhail Shishin, Elizaveta Shishina, Sergey Silkov

Text description provided by the architects. Large estate house is located in the heart of Suzdal town on the bank of Kamenka river. Ensemble should preserve the history of the estate that existed here as well as become an important part of the town’s panorama that opens from the Kremlin’s walls on the opposite bank.

The point of renovation was to define the building’s merits as well find a place for artistic expression. This is how the concept of dense “original” building was created. Wooden houses are delicately united with a modern structure. The building is merged into the town’s skyline although it subtly stands out with its light contemporary forms. They shine through the gaps between “historic” facades either with the arrowslit-like window or with the roof-piercing towers. Wood-carved décor of facades reminds of museum’s exhibits — neutral background defines the lace of window frames and ledges.

Traditional decor contrasts with a modern black metal terrace. Minimalist structure reduces the historicism of the wooden parts, although this space does have an element of a play. Among the pillars there is a wood-carved column. This is the element of traditional wood construction, which is a source of inspiration for many generations of artists — among them is the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.