Forest House / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Arquiteta Responsável: Graziele Martins Barradas

Project Team: Simone Carolina Jorge, Luiz Fernando Coradello

Clients: Mostra Casa Cor 2018

Engineering: Pallas Engenharia

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Collaborators: Bruna Souza

Text description provided by the architects. Following the theme “house alive”, our cabin was projected for the CASA COR 2018 in a way that everything would be used and enjoyed. We wanted to provide stimulus for people´s five senses, through smells, sounds, natural materials, plants and lighting. All perfectly measured to increase the feeling of well-being of those living there.

We used wooden brise soleils and frames with glass to create virtual limits and bring the green into our cabin giving people the idea that they were out there in the woods.

We carefully curated design pieces, art and furniture that would perfectly mix simplicity and sophistication for a couple that loves enjoying nature but also demand comfort. A house alive, full of good memories.