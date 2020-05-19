Loft Essencial / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

-
Interior Designers: Cacau Ribeiro Interiores
- Area: 1033 ft²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Felipe Araújo
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cosentino, Arnaldo Danemberg, Augusta, Automundi, Barcellos Paisagismo, By Kamy, Carvalho Atelier, Casa Affonso, Casa do Brasil / Atelier na Rua, Casa rara, Coral, Deca, Deckton, Design brasil, Design da Tora, Elettromec, Estúdio Paulo Alves, Galeria Marcelo Guarnieri, Identidad Argentina +9
-
Architect In Charge: Grazielle Martins Barradas
-
Project Team: Simone Carolina Jorge, Luiz Fernando Coradello
-
Clients: Mostra Casa Cor 2019
-
Engineering: Paulo Melo, Pallas Engenharia
-
Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
-
Collaborators: Bruna Souza
Text description provided by the architects. The essential loft was created for the CASACOR 2019 and its purpose was to offer a living área for the family to share happy moments. It was made to be comfortable, meaningful, and warm.
Amongst the carpentry solutions, there were big wooden frames forming shelves that let the natural light and garden into the room and french accordion doors handmade with treenails.
In the kitchen, we chose to replace cupboards with hooks exhibiting charming utensils and design pieces.
For the nature admirers, space also had a botanical studio, where plants from different species helped to control the air humidity and temperature.
Board games, reading área, all in perfect harmony came together to create this family living space, where the children, clearly, belonged.