House CMV / Estudio MMX

House CMV / Estudio MMX

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3724 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The main actor is not the house, but the landscape. The breath-taking force of a natural landscape like this one, must not be eclipsed, but complemented and strengthened.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

While programming a space on the site, architecture must follow the virtues of the site and nature. Therefore, the project scheme virtually eliminates the private rooms of the program by placing them on a semi-underground level, which allows rooms to keep a view towards distant landscape. All the common areas get together in a simple and respectful pavilion, allowing the continuity and contemplation of the immediate and distant landscape.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Section
Section
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Earth, roof tiles, wood and stone are the materials through which the proposal develops a construction system, similar to those seen in the region, with a shared base of local knowledge, the search of this reference seeks the integration of the house into its territory.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Estudio MMX
Houses Interiors Architecture
