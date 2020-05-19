The Last House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

+ 21

Lead Architects: Arnau Vergés i Tejero

Design Team: Arnau Vergés i Tejero

Collaborators: Jordi Cusidó i Josep Ma Codinach

Text description provided by the architects. After the collapse of the old priest's house in the sixties, it was decided to build a new house based on the remaining walls. The need to use that new structure as storage left the inside of the house unbuilt. Our project of rebuilding and completing an unused structure as a new house starts out on this premise.

The responsibility of rendering the very last building of a row of houses in the old town leads us to reinterpret the complex and peculiar original space. In this sense, the project proposes to reorganize its composition separating it into two simple volumes: the main one, with a two-sloped roof, which rises to leave the old stone base visible and forms a semi-exterior ground floor; and the secondary volume, which virtually slides to the ground to receive us and accompany us to the upper house.

The main requirement of this commission was to build a house with which its owners could establish an emotional connection during their retirement. That is why the spaces in the last house are made up of reading corners next to the fireplace, a bench at the entrance, childhood landscapes, or a courtyard for a beech tree. After all, upon closer look, time is made of seasons, of rooster's songs and bell chimes.