Module for Activities and Community Services / CEPLAN + CoGa Arquitetura

Other Facilities • Asa Norte, Brazil Architects: CEPLAN, CoGa Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 968 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2011

Photographs Photographs: Joana França

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Siemens Continet , Deca , Granitina do Brasil , Isoeste , Jatobá , La Fonte , Mobiliário , REFAX , Suvinil , polimix Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Fabiana Couto Garcia, Alberto Alves de Faria, Fátima Lauria Pires

Clients: UnB – Ceplan www.ceplan.unb.br

Projects For Concrete Structure And Foundations: Engenheiro Civil João Bosco da Costa e Wilson José de Oliveira

Steel Structure Projects: Engenheiro Civil Antônio Paulo Mendes

Electrical System Projects: Engenheira Eletricista Raquel Simas Coutinho Barbosa

Structured Cabling Projects: Engenheiro Civil Tiago Flor Bento

Lgp Projects: Engenheiro João Manoel Dias Pimenta

Projects For Plumbing And Fire Alarm Systems: Engenheiro Civil Oto Vinícius de Almeida ar

Text description provided by the architects. The Module for Activities and Community Services was created to meet the demand of spaces for commerce, eating, and socializing at the Darcy Ribeiro Campus of the University of Brasília Foundation.

The project was standardized to optimize the construction and shorten the completion time. The buildings designed for the Darcy Ribeiro Campus were named Módulo de Atividades e Serviços Comunitários - MASC (Module for Activities and Community Services).

In this Campus the units were located in the North (near the Pavilions), Center (near the University Restaurant and the Faculty of Technology), and South (near the Institute of Chemistry and the Faculty of Health Sciences).

A estrutura é tradicional, em concreto moldado in loco, e a vedações em alvenaria de tijolo furado rebocada e pintada. Os brises serão de linha industrial, em alumínio natural. A preocupação aqui foi manter um custo baixo para a edificação. Materiais de acabamento deverão seguir o padrão atual adotado na UnB, barateando e simplificando sua manutenção.