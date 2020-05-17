World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Australia
  5. The Über Shed 2 / Jost Architects

The Über Shed 2 / Jost Architects

Save this project
The Über Shed 2 / Jost Architects

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 31

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Warehouse
Red Hill, Australia
  • Engineering: Tebbs Engineering
  • Landscape: Colin Hyett - Colin Hyett Design
  • Project Manager: John Rowlands
  • Builder: Sunset Constructions
  • Interior Decoration & Furniture: Rex Doesburg – The History Vintage Antiques & client
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. TheÜber Shed 2 is the second rural building we have designed on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia. The project came about because the client had “a lot of stuff” and needed more space to store it, display it and enjoy it.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Proposed plan
Proposed plan
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

His collection included vintage cars, WWII army jeeps, model planes, GI Joes, art, old signs, signed guitars, antique tram ticket dispensers etc etc etc.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

There was an existing off the shelf blue corrugated shed which was only 4 years old with galvanised structural steel still shiny. The problem the client had apart from the need for more room was that he couldn’t get his classic, stainless-steel Airstream bus in due to the access being too low in height and could just not see how keeping the existing shed was going to work.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

We convinced him that we had to keep the existing structure, adapt, reclad and add to the building to make it work both functionally and visually to look like it was always one building.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

It improves a usually bland utility into a piece of elegant architecture set in an amazing setting. It realizes the fact that there isn’t really a preconceived idea about what a shed should look like and proves that a shed can look really great.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Proposed elevation
Proposed elevation
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

There’s not really much more to say about it as the photos pretty much tell the story. A favourite project of ours with a fantastic client and builder who did our design justice.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Red Hill VIC 3937, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jost Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Australia
Cite: "The Über Shed 2 / Jost Architects" 17 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939682/the-uber-shed-2-jost-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream