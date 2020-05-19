Transforming Gallery / J.Roc Design

+ 11

Design Team: Jeremy Jih

Clients: Opportunities for Artists, Inc. (Miru Shim and Jianshu Dong)

Text description provided by the architects. A community art non-profit in Boston’s South End asked for a space that could act as children’s classroom, event center, performance art venue, movie theater, gallery, and lecture hall. This challenge required rapid transformations in layout, quality of light, and ceiling height.

In response, the design borrows from the language of set design — inserting a system of translucent partitions that descend from above to change ceiling height, modulate light, define light boxes, or repartition space. With this system, the gallery is able to achieve and finely control qualities of light to a degree normally only possible in larger museums with complex skylight and light baffle systems.

Pre-programmed scenarios in both lighting and partitions allow for near-instantaneous spatial transformations, making the space completely malleable — and completely adaptable to its various needs.