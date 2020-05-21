World
  5. Anguia House / MOL Arquitectura

Anguia House / MOL Arquitectura

Anguia House / MOL Arquitectura

© Héctor Santos-Díez

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Community Center, Extension
Spain
  • Architects: MOL Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  121
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Héctor Santos-Díez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Amorim, Fassa Bortolo, Finsa, Lledò, Arcelor Mittal, Cristalera Española- Saint Gobain., Guías Klein, TERMOARCILLA
  • Design Team: MOL Arquitectura
  • Clients: Concello de Castrelo de Miño
  • Ilumination: Iluminación Lledó
  • Wood: FINSA (Finply plwwood)
  • Carpentry: Carpintería Pintos
  • Isolations: Tabitech Soto S.L.
  • Glassware: Cristalería Nova
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Text description provided by the architects. The association of neighbors of Barral has a headquarters located in Campo da Festa de Barral, on the rivershore of Castrelo de Miño. This place is used for meetings and activities of this association of neighbors linked to the reservoir and the Nautical Park, as well as for the preparations of the aforementioned eel party, which begin months before with meetings on the weekends to prepare the eels to be served later in the celebration.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

In order consisted of the preparation and extension of the premises, so that, in addition to the preparation and celebration of the eel party, it functions as a multipurpose space for conducting activities and meetings by the neighborhood association itself or other activities than the own city council could carry out, such as courses or gastronomic days, to being the unique social premises available in the nucleus of Barral to borders of the Miño river.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
Section
Section
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

In the works the existing facilities were improved, the premises were provided with a greater storage space and for the attention of the public during the celebration of the gastronomic festival of the eel.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Energy efficiency as an action strategy. In addition, the insulation of the roof with ecological cork panels and the facades with thermo-clay allows for an energy improvement.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Renewable energy is introduced through the installation of biomass heating with the addition of a pellet stove.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

In terms of construction systems and materials, we opt for bioconstruction, using materials from the area, which are also the traditional materials, to favor the local economies (cork panels, thermo-clay, mortars of ecological natural lime, mineral paints, wood with FSC stamp, etc.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

 The intervention seeks a construction with zero carbon footprint, with the use of raw materials just treated, to achieve ecological construction systems.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

The optimization of natural resources (enlargement of existing windows that allow the maximum use of natural light), is one of the measures adopted in this project. The roof was waterproofed and a drainage well made to collect rainwater from the gargoyles.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Project location

Address: Castrelo de Miño, 32430, Ourense, Spain

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "Anguia House / MOL Arquitectura" [Casa da Anguía / MOL Arquitectura] 21 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939674/anguia-house-mol-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

