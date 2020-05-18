Registro Home / Canalli Arquitetura

-
Architects: Canalli Arquitetura
- Area: 7535 ft²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: Eduardo Macarios
-
Manufacturers: Bontempo, Brasil Imperial, Deca, Machado pre-moldados, Pedras Boa Vista, Plano de Luz, natur pisos
-
Lead Architect: Fernando Canalli, Natalia Canalli
-
Lighting: Plano de Luz
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Registro is the result of a harmonic set of volumes intertwined with each other that produce a mosaic of light and shadow, transparency and opacity. Where internal and external spaces interact as one environment.
There is a permanent symbiosis between vegetation, light and the built elements that provide successive surprising scenes in their nuances without interruptions.
The concrete and the abstract merge and metaphors multiply; thus, the house offers multiple situations and each of them causes a new sensation.
The scenario of the rendezvous is naturally offered.
The ground floor social area comprises living, dining, gourmet kitchen, toilet and barbecue area with outdoor kitchen. The first floor houses the family rooms, offices and library. The gym and music studio are on the second floor, which also offers the 360 ° landscape of the surroundings.