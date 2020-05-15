World
Casa Cook Chania Hotel / K-Studio + Lambs & Lions

Casa Cook Chania Hotel / K-Studio + Lambs & Lions

© Georg Roske © Georg Roske © Georg Roske © Georg Roske + 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Chania, Greece
  • Architects: K-Studio, Lambs and Lions
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7925
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Georg Roske, Ana Santl
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kiskinidis Living Made Easy, MIA Collection, Vagenas
  • Creative Directors: Lambs and Lions
  • Architectural Design : K-STUDIO, Lambs and Lions
  • Interior Design: Lambs and Lions, Annabell Kutucu
  • Landscape Design: FYTRON landscapes, Lambs and Lions
  • 3 D Visualizations: K-STUDIO, Fat Tony Studio
  • Lambs And Lions Team: Michael Schickinger, Graeme MacBride, Tessa Crosby, Kristel Guieb
  • K Studio Team : Konstantinos Karampatakis, Veronika Vasileiou, Kelly Kagka, Katerina Saraptzian, Xenia Papatriantafyllou, Konstantinos Stergiopoulos, Eleni Aroni, Melpomeni Gentimi
  • Surveyor: Charalampos Akrivas
  • Structural Engineer: Ikodomi Technical SA
  • Mechanical Engineer: Kikidis M. & V.
  • Lighting Designer: Lighting + Architecture Studio
  • Main Contractor: Ikodomi Technical SA
© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske

Text description provided by the architects. The third manifestation of the Casa Cook resort brand, Casa Cook Chania is a continuation of the brand’s image of texturally enriched comfort within a laid-back luxury concept, established by the visionary art direction of the interior design studio Lambs and Lions, Berlin. Here their refined creative approach is adapted to the extensive hillside location on the Cretan coast and has been developed and realised in collaboration with Greek architects k-studio and interior stylist Annabell Kutucu.

© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske

The design approach was twofold: to use Modernist-inspired architecture as an elegantly dynamic solution to the challenge of providing a lot of single-story space on a sloping site; and to create a ‘village’ layout to the resort with an emphasis on external space that combines larger, open gathering points with smaller, quieter moments all with unique views.

© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske

The Modernist influence is evident throughout the development beginning with your arrival, at the uppermost point of the site, at the entrance building. The extensive view over the site and across the sea from beneath the iconic flying roof make a memorable first impression. The rooms, in clusters of smooth concrete and timber-clad boxes, balance and cantilever from floating walls of local stone as they descend the slope towards the beach. They are cool, sensory retreats carefully positioned to create double-aspect interiors that extend onto private corner pool terraces with unique views to the sea and lush courtyard gardens.

© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske

The path down to the beach is a poetically choreographed interplay of light, shadow, and texture. Landscaping is authentic and grounded with a semi-tropical influence that adds drama and contrast. The smooth concrete boxes gradually separate and transform into rougher, more brutalist structures that seem to have emerged from the sand. They are bolder and well-prepared for the exposure to salt and wind that the structures higher up the site are protected from. Their positioning creates large, welcoming external spaces that are suited to the requirements of the communal areas of the resort and that benefit from the beachfront location.

© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske

This ‘Piazza’ arrangement houses the hotel restaurant, bar, boutique, and art house alongside the pool and lounging area. A genuinely playful and adventurous Kids Club is raised, secured, and protected from the sun so that the majority of the activities can take place outside. Further back a yoga pavilion and wellness zone make the most of the greenest part of the site offering open-air spa treatments and early morning yoga sessions.

© Georg Roske
© Georg Roske

Project location

Address: Chania, Greece

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
