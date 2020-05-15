World
Itamonte Garage / Zebulun Arquitetura

Itamonte Garage / Zebulun Arquitetura
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential Architecture, Restoration
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  Lead Architect: Carlos Saul Zebulun
  Construction Management: Zebulun Arquitetura
  Mep Design: Annita Ades, Prioridades Rio Engenharia
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. Located high on the Cosme Velho neighborhood, the Itamonte Garage project was guided by the flexibility of the program and spaces. The 70m² area, previously used as a large warehouse, had only one room, a small bathroom, and a garage with poor lighting and ventilation. Aiming to accommodate a craft beer brewery, the space was modified, becoming one large room with an open kitchen, one suite, one bathroom, and a utility room.

© Federico Cairoli
This current purpose can change in the next few years, either by the possibility of it becoming an independent apartment for rent or going back to its former use as a garage.

© Federico Cairoli
Isometric drawing
© Federico Cairoli
To reduce costs and meet the requested deadline, the construction was managed by the head office and started while the working drawings were still unfinished. This dynamic enabled a closer dialogue with the team, resulting in substantial modifications throughout the process, such as the opening of windows for lighting, the discovery of materials covered by old double walls, and testing for color palettes and other materials. The Itamonte Garage renovation, therefore, was characterized by continuous redesigning that allowed the preexisting elements of the space to be highlighted.

© Federico Cairoli
Project location

Address: Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro - Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Zebulun Arquitetura
Residential Architecture Refurbishment Restoration Brazil
"Itamonte Garage / Zebulun Arquitetura" 15 May 2020. ArchDaily.

