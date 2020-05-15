Graduation Projects Nominated for the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Revealed

The Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) has unveiled the list of nominees for its 2020 award. Available on their website, the graduation projects nominated will also be exhibited amongst the Collateral Events at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition by La Biennale di Venezia.

Made public, in the framework of the Barcelona Architecture Week, the graduation projects nominated to the third edition of the Young Talent Architecture Award have been released online. Bringing together the best graduation projects from architecture, urban planning, and landscaping schools around Europe and three guest American countries, the award will choose its winner on September 22nd. Moreover, all the finalists will take part in the exhibition that will be open to visits from August 29th to November 29th, 2020 in Palazzo Mora, Cannaregio, Venice.

For the 2020 edition, 383 Graduation Projects have been submitted by 478 students of 138 architecture, urban planning, and landscape architecture schools, from 114 different cities and 33 European countries plus Brazil, Chile, and Mexico participating as Guest Countries.

Moreover, this year has also seen the inception of a new independent edition organized with schools from four countries in Asia: China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In fact, this year's edition YTAA expands debate and academic exchange in three continents. The first Asian edition of the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020, gathered 135 Graduation Projects by 190 students of 64 schools from 43 cities from four Strategic Partners of the European Union in Asia: China, India, Japan and South Korea.