World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Graduation Projects Nominated for the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Revealed

Graduation Projects Nominated for the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Revealed

Save this article
Graduation Projects Nominated for the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Revealed

The Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) has unveiled the list of nominees for its 2020 award. Available on their website, the graduation projects nominated will also be exhibited amongst the Collateral Events at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition by La Biennale di Venezia.

Made public, in the framework of the Barcelona Architecture Week, the graduation projects nominated to the third edition of the Young Talent Architecture Award have been released online. Bringing together the best graduation projects from architecture, urban planning, and landscaping schools around Europe and three guest American countries, the award will choose its winner on September 22nd. Moreover, all the finalists will take part in the exhibition that will be open to visits from August 29th to November 29th, 2020 in Palazzo Mora, Cannaregio, Venice.

For the 2020 edition, 383 Graduation Projects have been submitted by 478 students of 138 architecture, urban planning, and landscape architecture schools, from 114 different cities and 33 European countries plus Brazil, Chile, and Mexico participating as Guest Countries.

Related Article

Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Breaks Ground

Save this picture!
Courtesy of YTAA
Courtesy of YTAA

Moreover, this year has also seen the inception of a new independent edition organized with schools from four countries in Asia: China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In fact, this year's edition YTAA expands debate and academic exchange in three continents. The first Asian edition of the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020, gathered 135 Graduation Projects by 190 students of 64 schools from 43 cities from four Strategic Partners of the European Union in Asia: China, India, Japan and South Korea.

About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Graduation Projects Nominated for the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Revealed" 15 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939636/graduation-projects-nominated-for-the-young-talent-architecture-award-2020-revealed/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream