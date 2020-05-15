World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Ecuador
  5. Bosque Apartment Intervention / Aquiles Jarrín

Bosque Apartment Intervention / Aquiles Jarrín

Save this project
Bosque Apartment Intervention / Aquiles Jarrín

© JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio + 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors
Quito, Ecuador
  • Designers: Aquiles Jarrín
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention was carried out in a modern 112 m2 apartment from the 70s, located in the Historic Center of Quito.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The project starts from an investigation carried out with the owners, from which several fundamental ideas emerged such as the importance of generating less defined spaces, the central role of the social area, diffuse divisions between spaces and a strong presence of nature within the apartment.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The other starting point for the conceptualization of the project was given by the following existing elements and the experimentation with them:

1. Light: An existing air and light well.

2. Materiality: A concrete structure with a free height of 3 m.

3. Location: A very seductive historical urban landscape consisting of a view of an iconic place in the city, framed by facades fo the republican area.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

These conditions together with the results of the investigation established the bases for the intervention.

Firstly, the interior walls were demolished and the entrance of air and light was amplified, allowing the introduction of a garden. The walls were replaced by windows with access to the courtyard, reconfiguring the space and transforming this non-place into a green space, delivering nature and light.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Without walls, the columns of the concrete structure acquired a strong presence, inviting to work with this element as a basic unit of the project. In addition, this configuration of elements triggered a poetic dimension of the work, the columns ceased to be columns to started being called trunks. This metaphor of space defined the entire design and understanding of the project. The idea of not being in a domesticated space arose, inviting to enter a wilder world, "a forest".

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

If the columns were trees and the space a forest, only other trees could appear in this scenario, some fallen and others superimposed, as in nature. New elements of this same size were generated and a playful and experimental exercise begun until a series of relationships was created to solve the needs of habitability. By overlapping "the logs", new floor levels were created and an interior topography was produced.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

These new elements were designed with three faces and an interior void, giving it the characteristics of a piece of furniture, turning it into a multifunctional piece, where a book, a piece of bread or a shoe could be placed. Metal was the most suitable material since it allowed a versatile use in the development of all the elements of the project.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Another intervention strategy was to clean the place of any elements that sought to hide the nature of the material, producing new and unique textures. The brutality of the materials in an unfinished state generates the feeling of a modern ruin.

The "Un Bosque" project is a world in constant discovery. The textures, levels and elements floating and crossing the space invite us to reinvent the forms of use and the appropriation of the space.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Oriente, Quito, Ecuador

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aquiles Jarrín
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Ecuador
Cite: "Bosque Apartment Intervention / Aquiles Jarrín" [Intervención en departamento Un Bosque / Aquiles Jarrín] 15 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939635/bosque-apartment-intervention-aquiles-jarrin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream