World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Dwellings, Nursery and Emergency Shelter / MUOTO

Dwellings, Nursery and Emergency Shelter / MUOTO

Save this project
Dwellings, Nursery and Emergency Shelter / MUOTO

© Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Healthcare Architecture, Apartments
Paris, France
  • Architects: MUOTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maxime Delvaux
  • Clients: RIVP
  • Engineering: Fabrice Bougon, Bollinger & Grohmann, Espace Temps, Nobatek
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The project responds to the challenge of combining three different programs into one composite building that stretches along Rue Stendhal in the North-East part of Paris. The building stands in dialogue with a large patch of grass covering two water tanks. To orient the courtyard, balconies, and dwelling spaces relative to the sun; the project opens fully to the inside of the green space nearby.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

This strategy is accompanied by a detailed breakdown of built volumes that preserve distant views to neighbouring condominiums and bring air and light to the new linear garden that extends to the rear of the building. It aims to insert the building in both the composite skyline of the neighbourhood and in the great horizon of eastern Paris.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The organization then responds to all issues of coexistence between the three programs and their ability to benefit from the different qualities of the site, which include: protection, natural light for the nursery, independence, large outdoor spaces and lack of the centre for emergency shelter; clarity, compactness, multiple orientations and distant views to the dwellings.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The identity of the building holds to a system of outdoor sun blinds, differentiating the different programs while ensuring their distinct degrees of privacy.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 5 Rue Stendhal, 75020 Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MUOTO
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Healthcare Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "Dwellings, Nursery and Emergency Shelter / MUOTO" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939604/dwellings-nursery-and-emergency-shelter-muoto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream