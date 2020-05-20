World
  5. Korenbeek-161 Residential Building / Sill and Sound Architects

Korenbeek-161 Residential Building / Sill and Sound Architects

Korenbeek-161 Residential Building / Sill and Sound Architects

© François Lichtle © François Lichtle © François Lichtle © François Lichtle + 31

Apartments
Brussels, Belgium
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  533
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  François Lichtle
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Knauf, Macrolux Bnelux BV
© François Lichtle
© François Lichtle
Text description provided by the architects. Residential building composed of three duplex apartments. Given the narrowness of the plot, each apartment runs from one side of the building to the other, and expands on one and a half floors, fitting together like pieces of a Chinese puzzle.

© François Lichtle
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© François Lichtle
All three-bedrooms apartments benefit from both north and south orientations, with terraces overlooking the garden. The southern polycarbonate facade maximizes the flow of natural light into the bedrooms while providing privacy, through its translucency.

© François Lichtle
© François Lichtle
The polycarbonate sheet insures the continuous ventilation of the facade and also provides another layer of insulation, which reduces the carbon footprint of the building considerably.

© François Lichtle
Project location

Address: Brussels, Belgium

Sill and Sound Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Belgium
Cite: "Korenbeek-161 Residential Building / Sill and Sound Architects" 20 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939603/korenbeek-161-residential-building-sill-and-sound-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

