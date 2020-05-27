Concrete Houses in Ecuador: Living Spaces that Break the Mold

Save this picture! Intervención Un Bosque / Aquiles Jarrín. Image © JAG Studio

With its wide range of applications and cosmetic properties, concrete is having a moment in the world of architecture. Today, thanks to the ever-moving stream of innovation in concrete production and application, optimal results are now the norm rather than the exception. For architects and builders alike, concrete is an opportunity to explore and experiment with tones and textures, ensuring that there is something for every design and project.

In this article, we focus on 10 housing projects in Ecuador that highlight concrete as the principal building material.

Year: 2013

Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador

Year: 2015

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Cubo / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Year: 2015

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! odD House 1.0 / odD+. Image © Jose Ignacio Correa & Jean-Claude Constant L

Year: 2017

Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa entre Bloques / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio

Casa entre Bloques / Natura Futura Arquitectura.

Year: 2017

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK

Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos.

Year: 2017

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! La casa en la quebrada / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo

La casa en la quebrada / Diez + Muller Arquitectos.

Year: 2017

Location: Cuenca, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Mashar / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura. Image © RupturaMorlaca

Casa Mashar / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura.

Year: 2019

Location: Cumbayá, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa entre bosque / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK

Casa entre bosque / Diez + Muller Arquitectos.

Year: 2019

Location: Cuenca, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa blanco y negro / Andres Argudo. Image © JAG Studio

Casa blanco y negro / Andres Argudo.

Year: 2020

Location: Quito, Ecuador

