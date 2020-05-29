World
Nature Within: 17 Projects With Indoor Trees

Nature Within: 17 Projects With Indoor Trees
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Architects have long explored the concept of integrating interior and exterior, smoothing out the physical and visual boundaries in an attempt to bring the landscape into the architecture. However, when visiting the site to develop the project, two distinct scenarios may appear: an urban terrain, lacking a view, or natural elements; or a green area with trees and bushes, for example. In the latter case, many projects rely on the on-site location of each tree to accommodate the architectural design, respecting them, and creating new views, through patios and connecting them with the new landscape design. However, based on studies of the species and their size, it is increasingly common for these trees to be incorporated into the interior space, either partially or completely enclosed.

On the other hand, there are many projects in which, due to the lack of vegetation, professionals choose to introduce new trees combined with skylights and other design elements that help create new interior views and improve well-being. With this in mind, today we point out 17 projects that feature different solutions when incorporating trees into their interiors. Check them out below.

© Renato Navarro © Casey Dunn © Prashant Bhatt © Yosuke Ohtake + 19

Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

TreeHouse / Suite Arquitetos

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Terra House / Paola Ribeiro Arquitetura e Interiores

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura

© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

Cosentino House / Débora Aguiar

Courtesy of Débora Aguiar
Courtesy of Débora Aguiar

The Mango Tree House / Ujjval Panchal + Kinny Soni

© Dhrupad Shukla
© Dhrupad Shukla

DIYA / SPASM Design Architects

© Photographix - Sebastian & Ira
© Photographix - Sebastian & Ira

Box House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

House in Kyoto / 07BEACH

© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

Garden Tree House / Hironaka Ogawa & Associates

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

House in Goa / Ankit Prabhudessai

© Prashant Bhatt
© Prashant Bhatt

Moysés House / Triart Arquitetura

© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro

Elã Studio / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Tartuferia San Paolo / mf+arquitetos

© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

Apple Regent Street / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

The Youth Wing for Art Education Entrance Courtyard / Ifat Finkelman + Deborah Warschawski

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Matheus Pereira
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Nature Within: 17 Projects With Indoor Trees" [Natureza integrada: 17 projetos com árvores no interior] 29 May 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939572/nature-within-17-projects-with-indoor-trees/> ISSN 0719-8884

