Nature Within: 17 Projects With Indoor Trees

Architects have long explored the concept of integrating interior and exterior, smoothing out the physical and visual boundaries in an attempt to bring the landscape into the architecture. However, when visiting the site to develop the project, two distinct scenarios may appear: an urban terrain, lacking a view, or natural elements; or a green area with trees and bushes, for example. In the latter case, many projects rely on the on-site location of each tree to accommodate the architectural design, respecting them, and creating new views, through patios and connecting them with the new landscape design. However, based on studies of the species and their size, it is increasingly common for these trees to be incorporated into the interior space, either partially or completely enclosed.
On the other hand, there are many projects in which, due to the lack of vegetation, professionals choose to introduce new trees combined with skylights and other design elements that help create new interior views and improve well-being. With this in mind, today we point out 17 projects that feature different solutions when incorporating trees into their interiors. Check them out below.
Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix
TreeHouse / Suite Arquitetos
Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture
Terra House / Paola Ribeiro Arquitetura e Interiores
Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura
Cosentino House / Débora Aguiar
The Mango Tree House / Ujjval Panchal + Kinny Soni
DIYA / SPASM Design Architects
Box House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura
House in Kyoto / 07BEACH
Garden Tree House / Hironaka Ogawa & Associates
House in Goa / Ankit Prabhudessai
Moysés House / Triart Arquitetura
Elã Studio / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo
Tartuferia San Paolo / mf+arquitetos
Apple Regent Street / Foster + Partners
The Youth Wing for Art Education Entrance Courtyard / Ifat Finkelman + Deborah Warschawski
Enjoyed our picks? You can also compile interesting projects in custom galleries using the My ArchDaily tool. Create your account here and start your library!