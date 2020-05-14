World
“La Dolce Mela" Agritour Farmhouse / studio raro

“La Dolce Mela" Agritour Farmhouse / studio raro

Courtesy of studio raro

Cabins & Lodges
Vezzano, Italy
  • Architects: studio raro
  Area: 230
  Year: 2019
Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro

Text description provided by the architects. The interventions, within a prestigious scenic and environmental context, aim to respect and avoid undermining the rare quality of these places and are therefore calibrated very carefully as to side-step any harsh visual impact.

Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro
Floor plan + elevation
Floor plan + elevation

Both the architectural style implemented and the use of specific materials seek to create a modern and elegant solution that inserts itself harmoniously with the surrounding natural context.

Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro

Both interventions create abstract spaces that are essential and small, using exposed concrete (in relation to the exposed rock wall on site), natural larch wood for the facades, and the green roof as roofing.

Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro

The aim is to minimise the impact of new volumes without however trying to hide them. The effect of the counterbores lightens the building by thinning the edges and giving, a least from the inside, a sense of increased contact with the surrounding landscape.

Courtesy of studio raro
Courtesy of studio raro

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Str. di Pedegaza, 14, 38070 Vezzano TN, Italy

studio raro
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Italy
Cite: ""La Dolce Mela" Agritour Farmhouse / studio raro" 14 May 2020. ArchDaily.

