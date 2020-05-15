World
Tim Van Laere Gallery / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

Tim Van Laere Gallery / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

© Bas Princen

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

Text description provided by the architects. The new Tim Van Laere Gallery in Antwerp (BE) will occupy a central position on the New South district, a project by developer Triple Living.

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

As a concatenation of rooms, the building ‘shows’ its structure in its silhouette. A storage space, offices, a white cube, a chapel, and a patio follow each other, as pure types of buildings where art can be experienced in different ways. The rooms are constructed as simple in-situ concrete boxes, isolated on the inside and lit by roof light.

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

As an explicitly urban building, it is ambiguous and direct, with its gates directly on the street.

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen
Axonometric
© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

The building makes a statement for both its immediate surroundings and inside; art is a central focal point and is immediately visible and accessible to everyone

© Bas Princen
© Bas Princen

Project location

Address: Jos Smolderenstraat 50, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
Gallery Belgium
