EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio

+ 17

Apartments • Singapore Architects: Heatherwick Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 33425 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hufton+Crow

Client : Swire Properties Ltd/Celestial Fortune

Interiors : Heatherwick Studio

Local Interiors : Ensemble

Local Architects : RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers

Landscape Designer : COEN Design International

Main Contractor: Unison

Mechanical & Electrical Engineers: Squire Mec

Civil & Structural Engineers: RSP Structures

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic Orchard Road Neighbourhood of Singapore and commissioned by Swire Properties, the 104.5 metre building - the first residential project in Asia by the studio - offers a unique response to its location that entwines nature with city apartment living.

EDEN is designed to resemble a spine blade: simple vertical rectilinear plains with slim windows form the blade with generous garden balconies situated in between. This approach grants privacy for each of the twenty apartments and allows for a generous central living space that forms the heart of each residence. The unconventional concrete walls are moulded with a topographical map of Singapore’s terrain which has been abstracted to create a unique three-dimensional texture.

The focus on creating a garden for each apartment is a response to the disconnection between high rise apartments and the lush greenery at street level in Singapore. Responding to Lee Kuan Yew’s original vision of Singapore as a ‘city in a garden’, the design extends the landscape of Singapore upwards through the building with a series of hanging gardens, connecting the interior living space with the outdoors, providing views of Singapore’s green landscape.