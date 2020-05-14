World
EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio

EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Singapore
  • Client : Swire Properties Ltd/Celestial Fortune
  • Interiors : Heatherwick Studio
  • Local Interiors : Ensemble
  • Local Architects : RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers
  • Landscape Designer : COEN Design International
  • Main Contractor: Unison
  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineers: Squire Mec
  • Civil & Structural Engineers: RSP Structures
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic Orchard Road Neighbourhood of Singapore and commissioned by Swire Properties, the 104.5 metre building - the first residential project in Asia by the studio - offers a unique response to its location that entwines nature with city apartment living.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

EDEN is designed to resemble a spine blade: simple vertical rectilinear plains with slim windows form the blade with generous garden balconies situated in between. This approach grants privacy for each of the twenty apartments and allows for a generous central living space that forms the heart of each residence. The unconventional concrete walls are moulded with a topographical map of Singapore’s terrain which has been abstracted to create a unique three-dimensional texture.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The focus on creating a garden for each apartment is a response to the disconnection between high rise apartments and the lush greenery at street level in Singapore. Responding to Lee Kuan Yew’s original vision of Singapore as a ‘city in a garden’, the design extends the landscape of Singapore upwards through the building with a series of hanging gardens, connecting the interior living space with the outdoors, providing views of Singapore’s green landscape.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Address: 2 Draycott Park, Singapore, Singapore

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Heatherwick Studio
Office

