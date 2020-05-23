Mercado Libre Office in Buenos Aires / Estudio Elia Irastorza + BMA arquitectos + Methanoia

+ 25

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CONCEPT The project reclaims and reformulates the concept of "stairs as a social space" through a system of connections (links) that communicate each floor in a democratic and dynamicstyle; by replacing the traditional staircase the user navigates the building in a more unpredictable and personal way. DESIGN CHALLENGE Mercado Libre, the biggest e-commerce company of Latin America, has established their new headquarters in a refurbished building previously owned by the Philips Company. Alltogether it has 21.570 sqm of office space distributed in nine floors covering 4500 sqm each. The design challenge was to create flexible working areas that would boost and inspire the talent and creativity within the company. The goal was to design a space that embodies the young, innovative and distinctive style that fully represents Mercado Libre.

A multifunctional, fluid and adaptable space was developed as an area that nurtures team work as well as leaving room for personal growth. It understands the office as a whole, instead of separate floors; the key instruments for integrating all of the different areas of the project are the "social stairs". These links are the protagonists, creating several connection points between each level. A new type of communication arises allowing the users to experience the office as one whole democratic space that encourages the exchange of ideas and a dynamic work pace. Instead of placing a traditional and static method of circulation, this new system embraces a non lineal movement; since there are two links in each floor, one can walk around the nine office floors through a different path each time. DESIGN SOLUTIONS The core of the project resides on the 6th floor where the stairs evolve into terraces that caneven turn into a grand amphitheatre. This space houses the main public area and the reception. Throughout the project, artistic interventions that fuse with the architecture through different materials and textures appear, creating a richer sensitive experience. The other central concept introduced in the project was the use of vegetation in strategic points. Vertical divisions made of green walls and virtually enclosed spots allow certain areas of the plan to become more private and quiet for spontaneous meetings.

The interior design material palette aims to generate a comfortable and warm workplace, using wood, glass, vegetation and art. The glass allows for a fluid floor plan, promoting visual connections and making the most of natural light. The flooring design combines vinyl tiles floors with natural wood, modular carpets with unique tailored designs that contribute with building a comfortable space. The key element in the design was the rapid connection between floors and the responsible use of energy. The offices are certified as LEED Platinum, as well as the building, incorporating the main concepts of wellness design in the office. New uses emerge, creating an emblematic image, conceived from its beginning as a fluid dynamic space that promotes a sense of belonging.