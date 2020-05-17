World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. China
  5. ALVIN Hangzhou Photography Space / Scope Design

ALVIN Hangzhou Photography Space / Scope Design

Save this project
ALVIN Hangzhou Photography Space / Scope Design

Courtesy of Scope Design Courtesy of Scope Design Courtesy of Scope Design Courtesy of Scope Design + 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Commercial Architecture, Interior Design
Hangzhou, China
  • Interior Designers: Scope Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 威罗, 有束光, 立邦涂料, 费罗娜
  • Architect In Charge: De Weng, Jianfeng Liang
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, known as the "paradise on earth". In 2020, Alvin is stepping from Xiamen to Hangzhou, and going to fill in a new blueprint to the new urban landmark. This is the sixth year of cooperation with Alvin. Thank you again for your trust and support.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design

It is an art space exhibition hall for portrait wedding photography. The design is inspired by the concept of a museum. The eight-meter high space gives people an intuitive visual impact. The spatial structure is different from the various "partitions" of traditional photo studios, which use partitioning to divide the space into functional parts so that the customers will feel restricted. The collective sequence of floor-to-ceiling glasses and walls are superimposed at different shapes and angles and seem like dynamic with the effect of light.

Save this picture!
Exploded axonometric
Exploded axonometric

Each exhibition area is divided by rhythm. Some places are higher and some places are lower. In this way, these areas have their own auxiliary characteristics and the works can be properly classified and displayed. In addition, different channels and door openings are adopted for joint and circulation, as well as to blur the boundaries. Through the high-low partition walls and split floors, this space has its own boundaries, but it is also rich in fluidity and permeability, which can guide visitors to feel more exploratory and mysterious in this space. This is the moving line we want. Walking in there is like a visit to the Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design

In order to make the space livelier, we imitated the skylight indoors and made different shapes of concave lamp membranes. From the high suspended ceiling, the light shines like the one in the cave, which gives visitors better artistic light sensation and guidance. On some of the walls, we have designed some luminous holes with irregular shapes. It is like the heart of this space. We named these light holes "stars". Each "star" slowly lights and dims in order at different times. It not only does not affect the main lighting, but also allows the visitors to see the highlights of this space and stay a while. All these seem to tell people that this space is alive, it is breathing and it gives Alvin the brand its own soul.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design

Light and shadow let us truly feel the greatness of space. Free flowing lights, interacting with the wall, shine harmoniously in the details in the interior, which gives visitors a natural affinity and spiritually touches them. In the structure of the art space, an interconnected and deconstructive layout is adopted, which makes it become a combination of individual pieces. We walk in here is like we are walking in the illusion of an abstract sculpture. Every perspective and every area is telling you the artistic beauty of this space. We hope that this space has a certain degree of openness and tolerance, so that visitors can freely walk through it, and Alvin can be also shown "without reservation".

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scope Design
Courtesy of Scope Design

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Scope Design
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Interior Design China
Cite: "ALVIN Hangzhou Photography Space / Scope Design" 17 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939486/alvin-hangzhou-photography-space-scope-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Scope Design

ALVIN 杭州影像艺术空间 / 品界设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream