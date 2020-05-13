Architects, not Architecture: Tatiana Bilbao

Save this picture! Mario Botta at Architects, not Architecture. Copenhagen 2018. Image © AnA

Architects, not Architecture decided to open their archive to help us cope with the current situation of not being able to go out as usual and create a source of inspiration and entertainment through sharing one of the unique talks from their previous 35 events, which have never been published before – including those of architects like Daniel Libeskind, Peter Cook, Richard Rogers, Massimiliano Fuksas, Kim Herforth Nielsen, Ben van Berkel, Benedetta Tagliabue, Mario Botta, Anupama Kundoo, and Sadie Morgan.

Every week, Archdaily will be sharing one of the Architects, not Architecture. talks which they are currently publishing online in the form of daily full-length video uploads as part of their “new event”: Home Edition 2020

Archdaily’s pick for this week: Tatiana Bilbao

“I don’t think I work; I think I do what I am.” In this week’s talk, the Mexican architect, Tatiana Bilbao, talks about how the many travels with her family have influenced her way of seeing the architecture and her architectural approach being shaped by understanding and building a relationship with her surroundings.

Tatiana Bilbao participated as a speaker among two other architects at the first AnA-Event in Denmark which was held in the Royal Library in Copenhagen in 2018. With the vision in mind of creating an architectural practice that integrates social values, collaboration, and sensitive design approaches, she founded Tatiana Bilbao Estudio in Mexico-City in 2004. The studio runs by the guiding principle “Making places and spaces, by people, for people.”. The studio’s work ranges all the way from master plans to affordable housing typologies like the one displayed by the 2015 Chicago Biennial. Others include the Culiacán Botanical Garden and the research center of the Sea of Cortez.

Enjoy this week’s videos and make sure to stick around to not miss any upcoming talks. For their daily videos, visit: architectsnotarchitecture.com

About Architects, not Architecture

Founded in Hamburg in 2015, Architects, not Architecture. aims to bring to the stage what usually goes unseen. For each event they invite three well-known architects, who instead of talking about their award-winning international projects, are asked to talk about themselves. They speak about their path, their influences and experiences, and dive deeper into their intellectual biography. This enables a better understanding of their work, without them even mentioning it.

Most of us find it difficult to speak about the relevant experiences and the impact they had on us. But isn’t it the encounters, the unique experiences, the harsh times, the wild years at university, that one friend, teacher or family member that shaped our values and thus the person we are today? And isn’t it these values that influence how and what we create?

At least this is what Architects, not Architecture. (AnA) believes, which is why they created the event format that has expanded to multiple European cities over the past five years. Each architect is asked to talk about themselves and their individual path without mentioning their work. It is admittedly hard to do so in front of hundreds of unfamiliar faces when you are only used to talking about architecture in such a setting.

We are used to seeing talks about their work, now we will have the opportunity to get to know their architecture from a very different and personal perspective.