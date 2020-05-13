Caret Studio Reactivates Italian Plaza While Respecting Social Distancing Measures

As architects around the world reimagine public spaces in the midst of the coronavirus, Italian architecture firm Caret Studio has envisioned the “StoDistante” installation. Searching to reconcile people with the outdoors, and allowing theses spaces to reopen safely while respecting the social distancing measures, Caret Studio created a temporary installation that reflects our current situation.

Located in a square in the town of Vicchio near Florence, the project is a temporary solution that ensures social distancing measures in a public setting. Envisioned as a tactic to reactivate public spaces post COVID-19, StoDistante translates the new norms imposed by the region of Tuscany. In fact, the installation features a 1.8m grid, the minimum safe distance to be maintained between people to limit the spread of the virus according to Italian safety measures.

“The regular grid has been developed into a pattern, composed by a gradient of squares of differing dimensions, creating new perspectives and interactions within the existing context”, highlighting to citizens how they can move around.

In order to encourage the conscious use of Vicchio’s Piazza Giotto, “Stodistante is conceived as a platform for citizens to reclaim and reactivate open spaces through the hosting of a series of initiatives as rules are relaxed in the coming weeks”.

The project imagined for Vicchio “can be deployed in different public areas in towns and cities” according to the architects. Catering to the new normal, StoDistante reflects on the use of public spaces during these times. Future plans for the installation include the introduction of new purposes like an open-air cinema, a gym, or for church services.

Location: Vicchio, Florence, IT

Status: Realized May 2020

Architects: Caret Studio

