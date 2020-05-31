Carmelites Extension / NOTAN OFFICE

-
Architects: NOTAN OFFICE
- Area: 275 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: NICOLAS DELAROCHE
-
-
Lead Architects: NOTAN OFFICE
-
Engineering: Forme et structure
Text description provided by the architects. Urban transition and new orientations. The project adds two floors on an existing volume and reorganize entirely the plan with a creation of a patio, transforming an urban house into a two apartment construction, a duplex on the two first floors and a triplex above it.
Situated between a high and a low building, the project become an opportunity to link the two different scales of the street. The roof extension becomes a way to finish the street with creations of terraces and new orientations instead of a blind wall.
The transition between the different heights of the neighboring constructions is progressive.