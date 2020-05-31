World
Carmelites Extension / NOTAN OFFICE

Carmelites Extension / NOTAN OFFICE
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Bruselas, Belgium
  • Architects: NOTAN OFFICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  NICOLAS DELAROCHE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, EQUITONE, Eternit, Adobe, Robert McNeel & Associates, Thermowood
  • Lead Architects: NOTAN OFFICE
  • Engineering: Forme et structure
Text description provided by the architects. Urban transition and new orientations. The project adds two floors on an existing volume and reorganize entirely the plan with a creation of a patio, transforming an urban house into a two apartment construction, a duplex on the two first floors and a triplex above it.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section
Section
Situated between a high and a low building, the project become an opportunity to link the two different scales of the street. The roof extension becomes a way to finish the street with creations of terraces and new orientations instead of a blind wall.

The transition between the different heights of the neighboring constructions is progressive.

Project location

Address: Bruselas, Belgium

NOTAN OFFICE
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation Belgium
Cite: "Carmelites Extension / NOTAN OFFICE" 31 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939399/carmelites-extension-notan-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

