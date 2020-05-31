Carmelites Extension / NOTAN OFFICE

+ 17

Apartments, Renovation • Bruselas, Belgium Architects: NOTAN OFFICE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 275 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: NICOLAS DELAROCHE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk EQUITONE Eternit Adobe , Robert McNeel & Associates , Thermowood Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: NOTAN OFFICE

Engineering: Forme et structure

Text description provided by the architects. Urban transition and new orientations. The project adds two floors on an existing volume and reorganize entirely the plan with a creation of a patio, transforming an urban house into a two apartment construction, a duplex on the two first floors and a triplex above it.

Situated between a high and a low building, the project become an opportunity to link the two different scales of the street. The roof extension becomes a way to finish the street with creations of terraces and new orientations instead of a blind wall.

The transition between the different heights of the neighboring constructions is progressive.