Águas Claras Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

+ 28

Houses • Petrópolis, Brazil Architects: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: André Nazareth, Antonio Garcia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brasilit , Laminação Guanabara , Marmoraria Nossa As. Do Amor Divino , Petromix , Plainco , Satyro Construtora , Serralheria Marcondes , Vidraçaria Bassous

Structural Engineering Concrete Structure: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia

Management / Coordination: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia /Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Foundation Project: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia

Lighting Design: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Interior Design: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura e Katharina Welper

Landscaping: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Hydraulic / Electrical Installations Projects: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A house conceived as a contemplation platform, wide open to the views and to maximize sunlight, so vital in a mountain climate.

The whole house develops in one level, suspended from the ground, protected by a generous overhanging roof, accessed through a stone floor forecourt, avoiding rain water, so intense in the region, keeping the house free from moisture.

The steel structure made possible spans such as 8,40m, allowing wide opening windows (up to 60% of the span), creating open spaces in dialogue with the garden and the beautiful landscape of the region.

In the same way, living room and kitchen are integrated with the wood oven contributing to the thermal functionality of the house and the big refectory table extending the pleasure of cooking and being at the table to the rest of the house.

The flooring in most of the house is polished concrete, from the slab itself. Polished in the act of concreting - usually used in industries and gas stations because of its high impact and abrasion resistance, has smooth and hygienic finish.

This option results in a huge economy of construction phases and materials, besides being an extremely perennial low cost solution.

Built through a CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) financing program, by a couple who personally managed the construction process, hiring an architect, an engineer and a construction firm.

They couple was very successful in coordinating building and payment cronogram in a very complex process of building phases, receiving regular inspections and receiving the financing parcels.

Optimization and feasibility where a central focus of the design, without compromising the quality of the finishings and perenniality.

The concepts of an open space, the use of materials in their natural form and integration with nature seek to inspire in the family simplicity and a functional and integrated lifestyle.