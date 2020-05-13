World
Águas Claras Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Águas Claras Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

© André Nazareth

Houses
Petrópolis, Brazil
  Area:  1700 ft²
  Year:  2015
  Photographs:  André Nazareth, Antonio Garcia
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Brasilit, Laminação Guanabara, Marmoraria Nossa As. Do Amor Divino, Petromix, Plainco, Satyro Construtora, Serralheria Marcondes, Vidraçaria Bassous
  Structural Engineering Concrete Structure: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia
  Management / Coordination: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia /Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura
  Foundation Project: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia
  Lighting Design: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura
  Interior Design: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura e Katharina Welper
  Landscaping: Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura
  Hydraulic / Electrical Installations Projects: José Luis Peixoto Engenharia
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. A house conceived as a contemplation platform, wide open to the views and to maximize sunlight, so vital in a mountain climate.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

The whole house develops in one level, suspended from the ground, protected by a generous overhanging roof, accessed through a stone floor forecourt, avoiding rain water, so intense in the region, keeping the house free from moisture.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
Planta
Planta
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

The steel structure made possible spans such as 8,40m, allowing wide opening windows (up to 60% of the span), creating open spaces in dialogue with the garden and the beautiful landscape of the region.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

In the same way, living room and kitchen are integrated with the wood oven contributing to the thermal functionality of the house and the big refectory table extending the pleasure of cooking and being at the table to the rest of the house.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

The flooring in most of the house is polished concrete, from the slab itself. Polished in the act of concreting - usually used in industries and gas stations because of its high impact and abrasion  resistance, has smooth and hygienic finish.

This option results in a huge economy of construction phases and materials, besides being an extremely perennial low cost solution.

Built through a CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) financing program, by a couple who personally managed the construction process, hiring an architect, an engineer and a construction firm.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

They couple was very successful in coordinating building and payment cronogram in a very complex process of building phases, receiving regular inspections and receiving the financing parcels.

Rear view
Rear view

Optimization and feasibility where a central focus of the design, without compromising the quality of the finishings and perenniality.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

The concepts of an open space, the use of materials in their natural form and integration with nature seek to inspire in the family simplicity and a functional and integrated lifestyle.

Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura
