Coastal House / Prana Architects

Lead Architects: Le Thanh Tung

Design Team: Le Thanh Tung, Dang Thy May

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small and peaceful coastal village in Vung Tau, Viet Nam, this house was designed for a family of 3 members leaving the busy city to live and start a homestay business. Thanks to minimalist design and cutting down unnecessary items, the house creates gentle living energy which makes the host toward nature entirely.

The strategy was to separate building into two parts with the skylight and green space in the center while the ground floor is opened completely.The design provides convenient solution of natural ventilation, bringt sunlight and fresh air to every single corner of the house which are often limited due to long and narrow townhouse. It also provides open view from bedrooms gathering around this skylight to surround through a huge glass wall beside center green space, therefore naturally connect indoor life with outdoor coastal life.

The kitchen and dining room are located at mezzanine floor to create the privacy for these areas and allow people to experience beautiful sea view through double volume void and full height glass wall & door at front .The living room on ground floor is created as a front yard that is filled with tree and light, with purpose to bring back Vietnamese traditional lifestyle in a modern house.

Besides, using mainly local natural material creates the strong connection between building and this region, pave the way for friendly and sustainable life.