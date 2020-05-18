World
As the number of smaller and more compact apartments grows, architects and interior designers are challenged to create multifunctional solutions and systems capable of optimizing spaces, in a way that every inch seems to make a difference. As a result, it is increasingly common for professionals to focus on designing creative furniture solutions that allow the space to transform completely in a few seconds.

ArchDaily has already published numerous articles on how to design for compact spaces, from closets and shelves to plan solutions for small apartments. We have now put together a collection of interesting projects in which the beds seem to camouflage themselves among the furniture and architectural elements, thanks to smart systems which, by using hinges and sliding tracks, allow them to be concealed in a matter of seconds, saving space and allowing versatility.

Studio Brasília 27 / Fabio Cherman

© Fabio Cherman
© Fabio Cherman
© Fabio Cherman
© Fabio Cherman

Batipin Flat / studioWOK

© Federico Villa
© Federico Villa

Quartéis de Santa Justa / Carvalho Araújo

© NUDO
© NUDO

20m² Apartament / Angel Rico

© Angel Rico
© Angel Rico
© Angel Rico
© Angel Rico

EUA Apartment / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Biombombastic / elii

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

House in a Flat / nitton architects

© Sweng Lee
© Sweng Lee
© Sweng Lee
© Sweng Lee

Estudio ARQ / Sala2 Arquitetura

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Apartamento EC / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

© Roberta Gewehr
© Roberta Gewehr

Enjoyed our picks? You can also compile interesting projects in custom galleries using the My ArchDaily tool. Create your account here and start your library!

Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "How to Optimize Small Spaces: 9 Folding and Sliding Beds" [Como aproveitar espaços pequenos: 9 camas dobráveis e de correr] 18 May 2020. ArchDaily.

