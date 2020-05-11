Discover 6 Talented Young Architects + Designers Awarded by the Architectural League

Save this picture! Luis Beltrán del Río García and Andrew Sosa Martínez of Vrtical. Image © Rafael Gamo

The Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of the 2020 Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Focusing on fresh talent, North America’s most prestigious award encourages the development of distinctive individuals and underlines their work.

Save this picture! Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic of HANNAH. Image © Andy Chen

Under the theme of Value, this year’s competition “is a slippery construct in architecture, leading to thoughts of numbers, colors, measurement, worth, and ethics”. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the thirty-ninth cycle of the annual Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers program will be presented entirely online.

Save this picture! Isaac Michan Daniel of Michan Architecture. Image © Jaime Navarro

The 2020 prize has awarded:

David Eskenazi of d.esk, Los Angeles, CA

Garrett Ricciardi and Julian Rose of Formlessfinder, Los Angeles, CA / New York, NY

Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic of HANNAH, Ithaca, NY

Isaac Michan Daniel of Michan Architecture, Mexico City, Mexico

Ivi Diamantopoulou and Jaffer Kolb of New Affiliates, New York, NY

Luis Beltrán del Río García and Andrew Sosa Martínez of Vrtical, Mexico City, Mexico

Save this picture! Luis Beltrán del Río García and Andrew Sosa Martínez of Vrtical. Image © Rafael Gamo

Read on to discover the 6 Talented Young Architects and Designers.

David Eskenazi founded Los Angeles-based d.esk in 2014. According to the architect, his practice aims “to contribute to the history of ideas in architecture through a close look at contemporary conundrums.” Experimenting with scale, materiality, and design processes, Eskenazi also pursues research through writing and is on the faculty of Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc). He was awarded a 2017 MacDowell Fellowship and a 2015 Willard A. Oberdick Fellowship from the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Garrett Ricciardi and Julian Rose/ Formlessfinder

Save this picture! Garrett Ricciardi and Julian Rose of Formlessfinder. Image Courtesy of Formlessfinder

Garrett Ricciardi and Julian Rose founded Formlessfinder, based in Los Angeles and New York City, in 2010 as “a laboratory for methodological experimentation oriented toward the introduction of moments of formlessness into architecture.” Their work ranges from “traditional architectural representations such as models and drawings to videos, photography, structural and material tests, writings, and interviews.” Formlessfinder received the 2012 AIA NY New Practices award. Ricciardi currently teaches at UCLA.

Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic/ HANNAH

Save this picture! Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic of HANNAH. Image © Andy Chen

Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic founded HANNAH, based in Ithaca, New York, in 2012. Digital design and fabrication technologies are intrinsic to their work, which ranges from 3D-printed concrete architectural elements to full-scale seating and structures. They describe their work’s structural performance and architectural expression as “inherently derived from materiality, digital construction protocols, robotic routines, and bottom-up design logics.” HANNAH was recognized in Architect Magazine’s 2018 Next Progressive series. Both Lok and Zivkovic are assistant professors at Cornell University.

Isaac Michan Daniel/ Michan Architecture

Save this picture! Isaac Michan Daniel of Michan Architecture. Image © Rafael Gamo

Isaac Michan Daniel founded Mexico City-based Michan Architecture in 2010. He describes the practice “as a laboratory of architecture, exploring new possibilities within the discipline.” Its work ranges from temporary installations to commercial spaces and large-scale residential projects. Michan Architecture received a 2019 Design Vanguard award from Architectural Record, a 2017 Architecture MasterPrize for AL Apartment, and a 2015 Architizer Award for Z53 Social Housing.

Ivi Diamantopoulou and Jaffer Kolb/ New Affiliates

Save this picture! Ivi Diamantopoulou and Jaffer Kolb of New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald / Esto

Ivi Diamantopoulou and Jaffer Kolb founded their New York City-based firm in 2016. Relating this year’s theme, Value, to their firm’s emphasis on re-use for projects including installations, pavilions, and residential projects, the partners describe how they “scavenge for parts to reconstruct fragments, surfaces, and forms out of byproducts; to find hidden moments of value and invent new visual languages and disciplinary tools along the way.” Diamantopoulou is a visiting critic at Syracuse University and Kolb is an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University GSAPP. New Affiliates won a 2020 AIA New York New Practices Award.

Luis Beltrán del Río García and Andrew Sosa Martínez/ Vrtical

Save this picture! Luis Beltrán del Río García and Andrew Sosa Martínez of Vrtical. Image © Rafael Gamo

Mexico City-based studio Vrtical was founded in 2014 by Luis Beltrán del Río García and Andrew Sosa Martínez. The practice is “dedicated to the democratization of architectural service,” as the architects describe it, aiming to understand and respond to the needs of the individuals and communities it serves. The practice was selected for the Young Latin American Architects exhibition at the 16th Venice Architecture Biennale. del Río is a professor at UNAM and Universidad Iberoamericana. Sosa teaches at CENTRO.