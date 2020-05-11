World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Construction Begins on OMA's CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center in Shenzhen, China

Construction Begins on OMA's CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center in Shenzhen, China

Save this article
Construction Begins on OMA's CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center in Shenzhen, China

The OMA-Designed CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center has broken ground in Shenzhen. Unveiled during the inauguration ceremony for Qianhai Significant Projects in China, the mixed-used 360,000 square-meter development will create a Micro-City environment, blurring traditional boundaries between building and city.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

OMA / Chris van Duijn revealed their latest project for China, the design of CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center. Conceived as a compressed urban environment, challenging the conventional urban separations, the project, once completed, “will at once be a tower, a cluster, a neighborhood, and a city”.

Located in Qianhai, a new and rapidly expanding central business district in Shenzhen, the mixed-used development is scheduled for completion in 2024. Positioned on the intersection of two main roads, three metro lines, and a bus terminal, the building complex will be a Transit Oriented project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

In line with Qianhai’s urban ambition, OMA designed a building, completely integrated into its urban context. Comprised of “a collection of slender volumes, cascading down from the center and forming two main towers” connected by a sky bridge, and a hovering cube-shaped building, the project opens up to the Qianhai Bay, the Nanshan Mountains, and its immediate urban surroundings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

The lower volumes of the main towers will respond to the urban scale of its immediate surroundings including the Silk Road Corridor, a major public park in the area. A cube-shaped building will hover above the podium to form a visual connection between the building complex and the Silk Road Corridor. Roof terraces resulting from the cascading form will function as extensions of the public park. -- OMA

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

Binding all public and private programs together, with a three-dimensional trajectory, the tower puts in place a public cultural platform and a viewing deck. Moreover, “the sky bridge’s flexibility will enable it to accommodate gardens, art installations, or events”.

News via OMA.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Construction Begins on OMA's CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center in Shenzhen, China" 11 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939327/construction-begins-on-omas-cmg-qianhai-global-trade-center-in-shenzhen-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream