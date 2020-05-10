Architecture & the Media Online Conference: Oliver Wainwright, Iwan Baan, Spirit of Space

In these times when we are experiencing an extraordinary situation that limits travel and the possibility of holding events together, we still want to keep alive the debate on the dissemination of architecture in the media. For this reason, this year the venue of the event moves from the inspiring Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona to the YouTube channel of Fundació Mies van der Rohe.

The European Conference on Architecture & the Media is conceived as a place to meet and exchange experiences on the dissemination of architecture. It is addressed to journalists, cultural institutions and organisations, communication professionals, architects and architecture lovers.

Architecture & the Media is focused on architecture perceived as culture and dissemination of both core values and most cutting-edge topics through the media -either news and specialized media – print, broadcast and online media.

Architecture & the Media is organised by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Labóh with the support of Creative Europe as part of the dissemination program of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award.

This year’s online edition will take place during the Barcelona Architecture Week 2020 and will be curated by Miriam Giordano, expert in communication.

Programme:

European Conference on Architecture & the Media 2020 – online edition

Time Zone Barcelona (CEST)

Youtube – Fundació Mies van der Rohe

May 11th – 14th:

1 Opening Conversation

8 Talks

2 Roundtables

1 Workshop

1 Closing Conversation

May 11th

17:00–18:00h LIVE

Opening conversation with Oliver Wainwright (The Guardian’s architecture and design critic, UK).

“The role of the sources in the generation of the topics for architecture journalism”.

Introduced and moderated by Ștefan Ghenciulescu (Architect and editor-in-chief of the Zeppelin architecture magazine, Bucharest).

May 12th

10:00 -11:00h

Presentation talks by the roundtable speakers on Television, thematic channels and online video platforms:

– Marco Brizzi (The Architecture Player platform, Florence)

– Núria Moliner (“Escala Humana”, RTVE, Madrid)

– Carolina Rosich (TV3, Barcelona)

– Adam Goss and RedMike (Spirit of Space, Milwaukee)

17:00–17:40h LIVE

Roundtable with the participation of Marco Brizzi, Núria Moliner, Carolina Rosich and Adam Goss & RedMike.

Moderated by Núria Moliner.

May 13th

10:00 -11:00h

Presentation talks by the roundtable speakers on Radio, podcasts channels and new trends:

– Josep Lluís Blázquez (“Perspectiva” at Catalunya Ràdio, Barcelona)

– Rūta Leitanaitė (“Need an Architect” at Knowledge Radio, Vilnius)

– Iñigo Picabea (“El ojo crítico” at RNE, Madrid)

– Andrew Tuck ( “The Urbanist” by Monocle, London)

17:00–17:40h LIVE

Roundtable with the participation of Pep Lluís Blázquez, Rūta Leitanaitė, Andrew Tuck, Iñigo Picabea.

Moderated by Rūta Leitanaitė.

May 14th

11:00 – 12:30h LIVE

Workshop: Copyright in architectural images.

By Enric Enrich (lawyer, Barcelona)

17:00–18:00h LIVE

Closing conversation with Iwan Baan (photographer, The Netherlands).

“The role of images in telling the story of an architectural work”

Introduced and moderated by Ewa P. Porębska (Editor-in-chief of the Architektura-murator magazine).