World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

Save this project
FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 28

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Hamburgo Velho, Brazil
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The contemporary need to reconnect to what is essential and to nature was the main guideline of this project, a place where it is possible to slow down the fast pace of city life, even if for a short time, in order to seize the moment, take time for yourself, to enjoy a good gastronomy, enjoy a leisurely meal and thus improve the quality of life of those who enjoy the place. 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The restaurant is located on a busy avenue in the city of Novo Hamburgo / RS, with a large flow of pedestrians, good volume of local commerce and a space suitable for the practice of outdoor exercises. Aimed at an audience attentive to healthy eating, the place serves pokes and dishes from Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine. Through a proposal of culinary diversity, we created an intimate environment that proposes an interaction with nature and with elements in their original state. The use of stone, rock that covers the balcony that precedes the access to the restaurant, is the same found on the two interior floors. The wood found in the lining, on the other hand, forms a kind of mesh that covers the entire restaurant area, reinforcing and being a fundamental part in the natural character of the space.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The vegetation of tropical character, which has a jabuticabatree as its protagonist, starts at the deck planters and proceeds to the internal area in the form of a vertical garden located at its front, bringing a visual connection between the three dining spaces: the external balcony , more stripped, with capacity for 15 people; the ground floor, with capacity for 22 people; and the largest one, on the upper floor, with 26 seats. These three food areas are connected by the same elements; however, they generate different sensory experiences with each environment, in addition to different perceptions of the public space, each of which has a unique viewing angle.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The technical part of the restaurant - cashier, preparation, kitchen and toilet - was sectorized in line, thus reducing its occupancy and prioritizing the table area. The same counter that serves to prepare meals for sushi, also serves for the cashier and creates a visual unit, reinforced by a backlit panel installed at the bottom of the counter.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. Dr. Maurício Cardoso, 350 - Hamburgo Velho, Novo Hamburgo - RS, 93510-250, Brasil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Bloco Arquitetura
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Brazil
Cite: "FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura" [Restaurante FITFISH / Studio Bloco Arquitetura] 23 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939287/fitfish-restaurant-studio-bloco-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream