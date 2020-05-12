World
House R1 / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

House R1 / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
XANGRI-LÁ, Brazil
  • Landscape: Studio Bloco Arquitetura
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The R1 house was set up in a small 12.5x25 meters corner plot in front of a roundabout in a closed condominium in the city of Xangri-lá, on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Plan
Plan
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The client is a developer and requested a single storey house with four bedrooms, a large and integrated social area, but with a character completely opposite to the existing architectural production in the condominium.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

For this, we started from the principle of reflecting on what is essential in the relationships we experience while on vacation. The relationships between each other and the context in which they find themselves are the basis for imagining the experience of a beach address. We proposed a simple house, essentially unpretentious, but with a strong and imposing character.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Two volumes mark the corner: a wooden box placed inside another apparent concrete box marks the social area. This simple set of volumes with pure materials added to the charred wood that covers the intimate volume and balanced with the lightness of the glass cloth in the social area, brings a contemporary character to the building. The social area, in fact, opens to the corner, a place of movement, of socialization, allowing the generation of meetings and new relationships.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Section
Section
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Inside the house, the wooden lining stands out as one of the strongest elements of its interior, which has a raw, gray and graphite palette. The highlight is the suspended fireplace, which divides the living room from the entrance hall. The panel that lines the kitchen follows the corridor, camouflaging the doors of the intimate area and generating unity to the volume.

