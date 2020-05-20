World
Arauco Restaurant / PAR projetos

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Jardim Canada, Brazil
  • Architects: PAR projetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1076 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio, Gustavo Semeghini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 20. Nara Ota, 8. Coral, Alva Design, André Ferri, Arauco, Augusta Design, By Kamy, Casa rara, Cristiana Bertolucci, Deca, Decarvalho atelier, Estúdio Bola, Golden Art, Gustavo Bittencourt, Humano, Incomum Casa e Jardim, Kosten Haus, Lattoog, Lucenera, Monte Alegre Refrigeração e Gourmet +3
  • Lead Architects: Mariana Hetem, Pedro Conde
  • Clients: CASACOR Ribeirão Preto
  • Engineering: Ssiacon
  • Landscape: Incomum Casa e Jardim
  • Consultants: Lucenera (projeto de iluminação)
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Our goal is always to create unique atmospheres in our projects, capable of transmitting our work style and the way we see the world. In this particular context, more than good food and beautiful space, we wanted the visitors of this restaurant to enjoy the experience in a visual, sensorial, and even provocative way, and get involved with the project.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Ground floor plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Some elements are essential to the concept we developed. Among them, for example, we call attention to the possibility of being inserted in an artistic installation (which happens when seated with the design lamps above the tables), the chance of seeing the whole environment from different perspectives through the reflection of suspended mirrors, the opportunity of seating on the swing that is a fun way to wait for a table, the experience of touching and being surprised by the pink salt countertop, which is a sensorial and unusual surface, among others.

© Gustavo Semeghini
© Gustavo Semeghini

The interior, used to be compartmentalized, was transformed in an open space sectorized by different pieces of furniture.  This way, each of the several different components of the project - waiting area, lounge, bar, and dining area - gained a personality.

© Gustavo Semeghini
© Gustavo Semeghini

We’ve preserved the existing brutalist structure, took advantage of the natural light, and integrated the internal environment to the external garden. We used curtains as wall coverings, that create coziness and expectation - almost like a theater.

© Gustavo Semeghini
© Gustavo Semeghini

Another highlight is that we used clay vases as table bases. These and other details were carefully thought to reinforce the visitor’s attention on the environment, as a reminder for the living moment, to be enjoyed, lived with quality, and in its wholeness.

© Gustavo Semeghini
© Gustavo Semeghini

We also try to use the very same concepts in the washbasin project, which should be understood as an element that aggregates and fits well to the restaurant, we explored the contrast created by the fact of it being all white, much clearer than the hall, to call the attention of those who get in and are questioned: 'are you here?'

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Project location

Address: CASACOR RP 2019, Av. Carlos Consoni, 60 - Jardim Canada, Ribeirão Preto - SP, 14024-270, Brazil

Cite: "Arauco Restaurant / PAR projetos" [Restaurante Arauco / PAR projetos] 20 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939251/arauco-restaurant-par-projetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

