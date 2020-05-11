World
Place du Village House / Zakarian-Navelet Architectes

Place du Village House / Zakarian-Navelet Architectes

© Stéphane Chalmeau

Houses
Marseille, France
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Text description provided by the architects. It’s the story of an inside / outside house on a peninsula. In the trees, around a square and towards the sea: the Mediterranean Sea.  “La place du village” is the heart of the project. This square dominates the site, looks towards the sea, and articulates the places. We treated it like an urban plot: limestone pavers, concrete borders, a long bench, and in the middle, a very beautiful strawberry tree. Slightly offset, this tree is planted as if it had always been there.

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

From this place, we built on the existing stone restanques to draw a succession of terraces, on which we delicately laid concrete volumes. Then, we traced an initiatory course. It crosses the site diagonally from bottom to top and allows all outdoor spaces to be connected on one level to interior spaces. It offers a rediscovery of the site. Let's look at the sea, but let's also look at it. It is because the project looks at all these places right in the eyes that we have come to love this site in its entirety.

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

The two main materials are vegetable and concrete. They are available in all sizes and with various textures. Concrete is a very moving material. Through the history of the site and its roughness, it makes it possible to offer, upon delivery, places that seem already inhabited. The texture of the concrete is obtained by fir planks whose pitch wedges all the heights of the house. Solid wood is for all exterior joinery. Stone is the ground.

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

It’s a house around a square. A square covered with white limestone pavers and a very beautiful strawberry tree.

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Zakarian-Navelet Architectes
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "Place du Village House / Zakarian-Navelet Architectes" 11 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939247/place-du-village-house-zakarian-navelet-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

