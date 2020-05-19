World
Forecasting the Future of Sports Architecture with 10 Newly Built Stadiums around the World

Forecasting the Future of Sports Architecture with 10 Newly Built Stadiums around the World

On April 16, a ground-breaking ceremony was held in the city of Guangzhou, China, for what is to be the world’s largest soccer stadium. The most controversial aspect of the project was not its $1.7 billion price tag, but its bold lotus shape causing a backlash from the local architectural community but praise from the general public.

Aside from the Guangzhou soccer stadium, many other ongoing large scale projects around the world have prompted a reflection on the future of sports architecture. We have compiled a list of 10 freshly built stadiums in the past three years. While some stadiums focus on sustainability, others try to create unique user experiences. 

Hangzhou Sports Park / NBBJ + CCDI

HANGZHOU, CHINA

© Feng Shao
© Terrence Zhang
Japan National Stadium / Kengo Kuma And Associates

TOKYO, JAPAN

© Japan Sports Associate
© Japan Sports Associate
Al Janoub Stadium / Zaha Hadid Architects

AL WAKRAH, QATAR

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium / FGP Atelier + Taller ADG

IZTACALCO, MEXICO

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Simonne-Mathieu Tennis Court at Roland Garros / Marc Mimram

PARIS, FRANCE

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Luzhniki Stadium / SPEECH

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

© Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
Wuyuanhe Stadium / gmp Architects

HAIKOU, CHINA

© Su Shengliang
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt
Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

CHIANGMAI, THAILAND

© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / HOK

ATLANTA, USA

Rwanda Cricket Stadium / Light Earth Designs

KIGALI, RWANDA

© Johathan Gregson
© Light Earth Designs
About this author
Milly Mo
Author

News Articles
Cite: Milly Mo. "Forecasting the Future of Sports Architecture with 10 Newly Built Stadiums around the World" 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939211/forecasting-the-future-of-sports-architecture-with-10-newly-built-stadiums-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

