Xiao Shannan Restaurant / Yue-Design Space Design Studio

+ 21

Designers In Charge: Chen Chang, Yuanyuan Wu

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Main entrance view. Image © EMMA studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the south of the Old City of Nanjing, Xi Nanli historical and cultural block, It next to the former residence of Gan Xi, commonly known as "ninety-nine and a half rooms", which is regarded as the largest and best-preserved dwelling in China. The entrance is facing to the famous Zhongshan South Road. The combination of modern and classical forms the interest of this project "half the world, half the soul".

Ladder cloud room

The first floor entrance is only for stairway, it used to be a narrow and close space. We replace the wall with glass to make an open view between inside and outside, and exhibit the essence of the stairs for walking and guidance. With the metal curtain as a barrier to filter out the noise of the street, and its light posture can achieve the minimum intervention of the antique-style architecture.

Mid-spring room

The restaurant is on the second floor, the windows are inspired by the traditional residence's window panels, which blocks off the opposite building, leaving only the crown of a Chinese parasol tree. Now, the peak green outside reminds the springtime we are in. The window panels are tilted to open flexibly for ventilation. We extend the use of metal curtain here to surround a small teahouse, which is eclectic and cozy. The private room shaped like the house within a house, with decorative glass to present the outside wall clear, with wooden walls to build inside space warm.

Clouds room

The third floor is for relax, it’s on the highest point of the building and you can glimpse the garden of Gan xi's former residence from the window. If the first two floors are the half of the world, the third floor is the other half —— the space for the owner to be alone and to receive visitors. We create contemporary scholar space situation on the ancient scholar remains. Bookshelves, desk, plants, mind objects, full of wit.

No matter the space span of one to three floors, or a different design styles, this project presents a kind of inclusiveness, modern and classic, urban and nature, east and west, integrated here.