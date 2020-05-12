World
Xiao Shannan Restaurant / Yue-Design Space Design Studio

Xiao Shannan Restaurant / Yue-Design Space Design Studio

Small teahouse. Image © EMMA studio
Dining room. Image © EMMA studio
Metal curtain. Image © EMMA studio
Window panels. Image © EMMA studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Nanjing, China
  • Designers In Charge: Chen Chang, Yuanyuan Wu
Main entrance view. Image © EMMA studio
Main entrance view. Image © EMMA studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the south of the Old City of Nanjing, Xi Nanli historical and cultural block, It next to the former residence of Gan Xi, commonly known as "ninety-nine and a half rooms", which is regarded as the largest and best-preserved dwelling in China. The entrance is facing to the famous Zhongshan South Road. The combination of modern and classical forms the interest of this project "half the world, half the soul".

Metal curtain. Image © EMMA studio
Metal curtain. Image © EMMA studio

Ladder cloud room
The first floor entrance is only for stairway, it used to be a narrow and close space. We replace the wall with glass to make an open view between inside and outside, and exhibit the essence of the stairs for walking and guidance. With the metal curtain as a barrier to filter out the noise of the street, and its light posture can achieve the minimum intervention of the antique-style architecture.

Small teahouse. Image © EMMA studio
Small teahouse. Image © EMMA studio

Mid-spring room
The restaurant is on the second floor, the windows are inspired by the traditional residence's window panels, which blocks off the opposite building, leaving only the crown of a Chinese parasol tree. Now, the peak green outside reminds the springtime we are in. The window panels are tilted to open flexibly for ventilation. We extend the use of metal curtain here to surround a small teahouse, which is eclectic and cozy. The private room shaped like the house within a house, with decorative glass to present the outside wall clear, with wooden walls to build inside space warm.

Dining room. Image © EMMA studio
Dining room. Image © EMMA studio
Window panels. Image © EMMA studio
Window panels. Image © EMMA studio

Clouds room
The third floor is for relax, it’s on the highest point of the building and you can glimpse the garden of Gan xi's former residence from the window. If the first two floors are the half of the world, the third floor is the other half —— the space for the owner to be alone and to receive visitors. We create contemporary scholar space situation on the ancient scholar remains. Bookshelves, desk, plants, mind objects, full of wit.

Lounge. Image © EMMA studio
Lounge. Image © EMMA studio

No matter the space span of one to three floors, or a different design styles, this project presents a kind of inclusiveness, modern and classic, urban and nature, east and west, integrated here.

Desk. Image © EMMA studio
Desk. Image © EMMA studio

Project location

Address: 18# Xi Nanli, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

About this office
Yue-Design Space Design Studio
Office

Cite: "Xiao Shannan Restaurant / Yue-Design Space Design Studio" 12 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939160/xiao-shannan-restaurant-yue-design-space-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

