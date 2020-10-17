Loja Wentz Store / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1722 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, 13 SQ2, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Chaos Software Production Studio, Deca, Engenharia do Mámore - marmoraria, Enrico Serralheria Artística, JS Cameras e Serviços, Ladrilhos Maria Estela, Open Space, Projeto Ar-Condicionado, Todeschini, Tramontina, Trimble Navigation, Wateroof
Text description provided by the architects. The Concept store for the designer Guilherme Wentz is a result of a renovation of a two-story building. The Architecture office took advantage of the existing recessed entrance to create an external seating area with tropical garden and a facade in two planes: one in the gable of the neighboring lot with the name of the store, and the other, the shop front itself with access to the store.

Plans
Plans
The result of its interior is made from a composition between shapes which form a final volumetry that has visual relationship with the designer’s pieces. The exposition area is held on the ground floor and mezzanine, and an indoor patio and coffee area complement the space.

Sections
Sections
The store was built with the usage of few neutral coverings: hydraulic floor tiles at the facade, cement-based grouting for the floor, composition between textured and smooth walls to enhance volumetries. The lightning is diffuse, but also lights out the display spots in the store. The landscaping focuses on the essence that Wentz has: tropicality.

The main purpose of the project was to reflect the brand itself, to be a mix matching display for the designer works.

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Felipe Hess Arquitetos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
