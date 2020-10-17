Loja Wentz Store / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

+ 13

Store • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1722 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The Concept store for the designer Guilherme Wentz is a result of a renovation of a two-story building. The Architecture office took advantage of the existing recessed entrance to create an external seating area with tropical garden and a facade in two planes: one in the gable of the neighboring lot with the name of the store, and the other, the shop front itself with access to the store.

The result of its interior is made from a composition between shapes which form a final volumetry that has visual relationship with the designer’s pieces. The exposition area is held on the ground floor and mezzanine, and an indoor patio and coffee area complement the space.

The store was built with the usage of few neutral coverings: hydraulic floor tiles at the facade, cement-based grouting for the floor, composition between textured and smooth walls to enhance volumetries. The lightning is diffuse, but also lights out the display spots in the store. The landscaping focuses on the essence that Wentz has: tropicality.

The main purpose of the project was to reflect the brand itself, to be a mix matching display for the designer works.